“The Black Man’s Bible” – A Guide for Black Males Dealing with Confusion in Life

The novel is a story of the author itself, Keenan Booker. It begins with a compelling portrayal of the kind of life the author had when he was still young linked with the world, religions, drugs, crime and sex. It’s impressive how he enriched his knowledge by studying advance scholarly materials.

Throughout his life, he did not limit himself with what was known already. It depicts how hungry he is for more quest of life. Becoming aware of life outside provided him a wider concept of the world as he grows up. His experience for love and woman is also described in the story. The story then transitions into how he plans his life as he takes more responsibility. He was able to travel to different countries when he became an entrepreneur. It was never easy for him finding the right career.

Now, Keenan Booker is a successful author covering subjects not popular to the modern day. This book isn’t just for black males, this book crosses many culture lines while he discovers and defines the blackness of masculinity/testosterone.

This book will totally give you a complete view on how one earns his success and fulfillment in life. It was intellectually written for inspiring every reader as they continue their own journey to life. It’s truly “a guide for black males lost in the world.”

Watch out for “The Black Man’s Bible” exhibit in 2017 American Library Association Annual which will be on June 23, 2017. You’ll be interested in what you’ll learn more about the book. Hurry up and buy one copy now.



“The Black Man’s Bible”

Written by: Keenan Booker

Published by: StarGate Publishing/BookBaby Print

Published Date: August 6, 2015

Paperback Price: $30

About the Author

Keenan Booker is also known as THE GOD 720. He was born in Chicago II and was raised all around the country. He has lived in Rockford, Ill, Atlanta, GA, El Paso, TX and currently resides in Las Vegas, NV. Keenan Booker is now 31 years old with 2 sons. He owns and designs the websites www.theegod720.com, www.theblackmansbible.com, www.kickedoutofheaven.com, www.melanindvds.com, and www.aliendvds.com. In addition, he independently researched Anthropology, Biology, Astrology, Law, Psychology, Sociology, World History and Theology for over 10 years.