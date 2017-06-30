Juvenile Characters Make Mystery Fiction and Adventure More Fun

Sheila Adam McIntyre published “The Cave in the Forest” (Infinity Publishing, 2012), a follow-up to her equally exciting and suspenseful 2010 debut The Secret in the Forest.



In this story, the forest seems to hold another object of intrigue for a pair of adventurous 13-year-old boys Jonathan Taylor and Buzz Cameron. Returning home from another adventure one evening, Jonathan tells Buzz about a cave that his teacher mentioned once in class. The mystery of the cave soon overwhelms the two, giving them another idea for an adventure. They decide to check it out next day, and what follows next is a thrilling adventure story in the depths of the mysterious cave , which holds a key to an unsolved crime.



“The Cave in the Forest” brings readers to recall juvenile classics such as Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and the “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” and “The Hardy Boys.” McIntyre’s novel belongs in the same league for it also embodies the American ideals of boyhood and of masculinity and the youth’s search for adventure and desire for excitement. Moreover, it depicts youthful stubbornness.



“The Cave in the Forest” was one of McIntyre’s two books that were displayed at the recently concluded 2017 American Library Association Annual. The other one was “The Secret in the Forest.”



“The Cave in the Forest”

Written by Sheila Adam McIntyre

Published by Infinity Publishing (PA)

Published date April 13, 2012

Paperback price: $9.95



About the author



Sheila Adam McIntyre grew up in St. Jacobs, a quaint, little village in Canada, on the banks of the Conestoga River. That simple lifestyle is the inspiration for the small town atmosphere in this story. Sheila has developed an enthusiasm for writing and enjoyed seeing the personalities of the two main characters emerge. She has three sons and lives in Gillette, New Jersey. McIntyre is also the author of “The Secret in the Forest.”