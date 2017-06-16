Up-and-coming Novelist Brings New Exciting Life to Juvenile Fiction

Sheila Adam McIntyre published “The Secret in the Forest” (Infinity Publishing, 2010), her first teenage mystery novel that features her trademark characters Jonathan Taylor and Buzz Cameron, a pair of adventurous 13-year-old boys. Their recklessness and desire for adventure land them in a forbidden forest, a place with a scary, creepy reputation.



Readers see a bit of Tom Sawyer, Huckleberry Finn, and The Hardy Boys in Jonathan and Buzz, who enter the forest despite grave warning from their parents. As the two boys dig deeper into the mysterious woodlands, they stumble upon a “secret” – startling evidence to a serious crime. Because the cops won’t believe them and their parents are sure to punish them for their stubbornness, Jonathan and Buzz have to solve the crime on their own.



McIntyre’s “The Secret in the Forest” keeps alive the use of teenage boys and children characters in general as a protagonist in adventure and mystery fiction. The novel truly embodies the American ideal of boyhood and the youthful sense of adventure. McIntyre puts juvenile characters back in the adventure and mystery genres.



“The Secret in the Forest” is one of McIntyre’s two books that will be displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual on June 23rd to the 27th, 2017. The other one will be “The Cave in the Forest.”



“The Secret in the Forest”

Written by Sheila Adam McIntyre

Published by Infinity Publishing (PA)

Published date October 11, 2010

Paperback price: $9.95



About the Author

Sheila Adam McIntyre grew up in St. Jacobs, a quaint, little village in Canada, on the banks of the Conestoga River. That simple lifestyle is the inspiration for the small town atmosphere in this story. Sheila has developed an enthusiasm for writing and enjoyed seeing the personalities of the two main characters emerge. She has three sons and lives in Gillette, New Jersey. McIntyre is also the author of “The Cave in the Forest.”