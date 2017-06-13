The Gloves are Off during $120,000 Fight Night Casino Bonus Championship at Intertops

Intertops Casino is pulling no punches this month during its $120,000 Fight Night casino bonus giveaway. Every week until July 10th, frequent players will get $30,000 in prizes. The undisputed champion will win a $1000 Cash Prize at the end of the match.



Cash Bandits 2 -- a sequel to the popular slot featuring bungling burglars and a vault full of bonus features -- arrives at Intertops Casino later this month. The new game will have a free spins bonus feature awarding almost criminal prize multipliers. It’ll be in the Download, Instant Play and Mobile Casino later this month.



Intertops Casino players earn points when they play. Every week, the top 300 players get bonuses up to $500 each. Players compete against each other for top bonuses.



“I keep an eye on the competition,” said one regular on the scoreboard. “Especially over the weekend. It can make a big difference to move up a couple of spots before the casino gives its bonuses on Monday morning!”



Some of the $120,000 Fight Night prize pool will be randomly awarded. Anyone who played from Monday to Wednesday that week is eligible to win some of the $5000 given every Thursday.



The Main Event of the month-long bout is a $1000 Cash Prize Draw. All players that have made it to the final Top 20 during any week of the promotion are eligible.



“This is a cash prize, not a bonus,” reminds Intertops’ manager. “There are no wagering requirements for this $1000.”



Fight Night bonus details and current scoreboard rankings are available at http://casinopromotions.intertops.eu/fightnight.



One of the world’s oldest and most trusted online casinos, Intertops recently launched a mobile casino where its most popular games are available for smartphones and tablets.



