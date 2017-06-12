Safe + Sound Week and the Importance of Industrial Hygiene Testing Services

June 12 – June 16, marks the inaugural recognition of Safe + Sound Week. It is a domestic event sponsored by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and a number of organizations dedicated to protecting the health and safety of workers.



OSHA describes Safe + Sound Week as a nationwide event to raise awareness and understanding of the value of safety and health programs that include management leadership, worker participation and a systematic approach to finding and fixing hazards in workplaces. Organizations of any size or in any industry looking for an opportunity to show their commitment to safety to workers, customers, the public or supply chain partners should participate.



“Businesses, government agencies and institutions that put the health and safety of their employees as a top priority reduce injuries, illnesses, deaths and improve their bottom line,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “At EMSL we support the efforts of Safe + Sound Week to protect the health and safety of workers and the communities we all live in.”



For over 35 years, EMSL Analytical, Inc. has been providing environmental, occupational and industrial hygiene (IH) testing services to support health and safety programs across the globe. EMSL also offers environmental and IH sampling supplies, monitoring instruments and a wide range of personal protective equipment (PPE). These services and products are supported by the efforts of hundreds of dedicated employees working out of 40 of EMSL’s laboratories and service centers located across the United States and Canada.



To learn more about EMSL’s industrial hygiene, occupational and environmental testing services and products, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .



