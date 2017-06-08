Numerologist Shows How Destiny Can Be Man’s Best Friend

Numerologist William Kennett demonstrates his expertise in reading the signs of the times. His book entitled Little Book of Destiny is more than a worthy cause to make the world a better place.



Little Book of Destiny is designed to make a huge mark into the reader’s life. It attempts to apply numerology as an effective medium to bring out the best in a person’s career, relationships, and finances.



“I aim at the positive attributes and seek to motivate people towards understanding their lives and their natural abilities. I feel very passionate about my work and know that through my work, your life will move forward,” writes William Kennett in his desire to assist people in realizing their full potential.



Nigel R. Taylor, author of Initiation into Miracles and Footsteps in the Ashes of the Divine, praises Kennett’s initiative by saying, “With a sincere heart and a gifted spirit, he penetrates the soul’s realm so as to assist those who seek his guidance to move closer to fulfilling their destiny.”



About the Author



William Kennett is a student and practitioner of numerology, palmistry, tarot, and color therapy. He has a diploma in Clinical Hypnosis. He is also a certified Reiki master and spiritual and life coach. William Kennett currently teaches numerology and palmistry.



More information about the author and his work is available on his website at www.timesofdestiny.com.

