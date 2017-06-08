EMSL’s Food Testing Division Offers Comprehensive HACCP Workshop

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is pleased to offer a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) workshop from June 14th through the 15th. The event is taught by one of the nation’s leading food scientists, Greg Bikofsky, and it is expected to attract food, beverage and cosmetic industry professionals from across the nation.

Many of the attendees are involved with management, health and safety, and the implementation and regulatory enforcement of safety systems. For those able to attend the workshop, importance will be placed on developing a comprehensive HACCP plan, monitoring and correcting critical control points, and proper verification and validation of these programs. Attendees will also participate in breakout sessions where each group will create a HACCP plan for a product of interest.

This is a certification level International HACCP Alliance Introductory HACCP training course that is nationally recognized and meets the HACCP training requirements for all Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) standards.

“We invite professionals involved with HACCP programs to take advantage of this course that will be taught by a leading expert in the field,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Mr. Bikofsky has almost a quarter of a century of expertise in food service and production auditing, food safety training, HACCP training, HACCP plan development, GMP and GFSI audit preparation, vendor/supplier oversight, environmental monitoring and third-party sampling. Attendees are guaranteed to have a great experience and leave the workshop with a wealth of knowledge.”

The two-day course will be held at EMSL’s Cinnaminson, New Jersey training center located in their state-of-the-art corporate headquarters. The workshop will be held from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM on Wednesday, June 14, and then will be held from 8:30 AM until 4:00 PM on Thursday, June 15. The cost to register for this opportunity is $550 per student.

To register or learn more about this upcoming event or other training opportunities and laboratory services offered by EMSL, please visit http://emsl.com/Training.aspx, call (843) 737-6955 or email jmazonas@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

