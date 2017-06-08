MedTech Breakthrough Recognizes Ventec Life Systems with “Best New Therapeutic Technology Solution” Award for the VOCSN Unified Respiratory System

MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that the VOCSN unified respiratory system from Ventec Life Systems, an innovator in integrated respiratory care solutions, has been selected as winner of the “Best New Therapeutic Technology Solution” award as part of the annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (HER), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 10 different countries throughout the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the medical and health industry.



“Companies like Ventec are truly setting the standard for innovation and creativity with health and medical technology,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “The judges were impressed with the ingenuity displayed in designing VOCSN as a groundbreaking portable life support device that combines five respiratory therapies - Ventilation, Oxygen, Cough, Suction, and Nebulization into a single unified system. We congratulate Ventec on their well-deserved industry recognition.”



VOCSN was selected as a MedTech Breakthrough Award winner for “breaking through” a traditionally complex system of disparate respiratory therapeutic devices. In treating respiratory issues, caregivers have historically been tasked with managing up to five separate devices with their own complex operating systems. VOCSN is the first portable unified respiratory system for patients on a ventilator. To integrate five devices into a portable system, the Ventec team had to completely redesign each therapy to be smaller and more energy efficient. The VOCSN unified respiratory system is 70% lighter and smaller than existing machines and includes eight pending patents.



VOCSN provides an integrated solution that is designed to improve care for patients with neuromuscular disease (e.g., Muscular Dystrophies, ALS), impaired lung function (e.g., COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Lung Cancers, Emphysema), spinal cord injury, and pediatric development complication (e.g., premature births, Chronic Lung Disease).



“It is an incredible honor to be selected among the best from the thousands of MedTech Breakthrough Award entries this year,” stated Doug DeVries, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Ventec. “We are pleased to have VOCSN recognized by MedTech Breakthrough and consider it a testament to the hard work and passion of the Ventec Team to improve the lives of patients and caregivers.”



About MedTech Breakthrough

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough MedTech companies and products in categories including Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Genomics, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit www.MedTechBreakthrough.com.



About VOCSN

VOCSN integrates five separate devices including a ventilator, oxygen concentrator, cough assist, suction, and nebulizer into one unified respiratory system. Patent pending technology includes the Ventec One-Circuit™ which offers continuous, uninterrupted ventilation designed to reduce the risk of circuit misconnects. Lightweight for easy transport, VOCSN is controlled with an intuitive touchscreen operating system enabling exclusive functionality to switch between therapies with the touch of a button. VOCSN is simple, mobile, and care changing for pediatric and adult patients and caregivers from the hospital to home.



About Ventec Life Systems

Ventec Life Systems is redefining respiratory care to improve patient outcomes and reduce caregiver challenges in the hospital and home. Ventec’s leading product, VOCSN, seamlessly integrates five separate devices including a ventilator, oxygen concentrator, cough assist, suction, and nebulizer into one unified respiratory system. The team’s history of patient-centric design includes more than 10 care changing respiratory devices and more than 40 patents. Learn more at VentecLife.com and connect with Ventec on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

