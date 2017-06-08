Slotland Players Have Fun in the Sun with New Tropical Treat Slot – up to $20 Freebie Now Available

“This is game is so cool – you can practically feel the sand between your toes!” said one player. “I love the way the little butterflies flutter across your screen as you’re placing your bet. And it’s so cute the way you click on a sand castle to set the number of lines to play! And you click on pebbles in the sand to select your bet amount!”

As summer approaches and our thoughts turn to beaches and sand castles, Slotland introduces Tropical Treat, a new slot game where the sun is always shining.



Tropical Treat is a 50 pay line game with enhanced full-screen graphics and rich sound effects. Players can wager from $.01 to $4 per payline. Three scatter symbols anywhere on the reels trigger ten free spins where wins are multiplied 5X.



Until Tuesday, Slotland has a $10 freebie for players who want to take Tropical Treat for a spin. (VIP players receive a $20 freebie.) There is also a choice of deposit bonuses with various wagering requirements available until June 13, 2017.



“Sure, it’s a nice summery game and the tropical beats really get your toes tapping,” said another player. “But it’s the Double Wild and the 5X multiplier in free spins that I really like – I’ve had some great wins thanks to those!”



Like most premium slots at Slotland, the new Tropical Treat is tied to the site’s progressive jackpot. Five Compass or Globe symbols on a payline, with a minimum $5 bet, wins the jackpot which is currently over$180,000.

TROPICAL TREAT: INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES

Available until June 13, 2017 only:



$10 Freebie -- $20 Freebie for VIPs

Bonus code: TREATS

All players that have made at least one prior deposit are eligible.



125% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: TROPICALFUN



80% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: 80EXTRA



60% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: 60EXTRA



35% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: ALLGAMES



Tropical Treat is available only at Slotland and its partner, WinADay Casino. Serving players all over the world, Slotland is renowned for its unique games and friendly customer service.



View this online casino news story on YouTube