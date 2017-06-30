Author Writes Stories in an Extraordinary Way

When we hear stories of different genres, we feel an overwhelming excitement, we are ready to listen to all of them. But we sometimes wonder if the stories we have heard are true. Gayle Lunning mystifies us in the book “This Must Be True”. As the title implies, the author makes the readers wonder if the incredible stories are make-believe or not.



This book contains a collection of ten short stories that occurred in the author’s life and some as told tales of local legends. Lunning wrote it in an imaginative way that leaves the reader guessing whether the stories are really true or merely the result of the unending imagination of the author.



For those seeking an interesting book with a stylish twist, the book “This Must Be True” is highly recommended for you. This captivating and enjoyable book will transport readers’ imaginative mind into another world. The stories contained in the book are truly captivating and drives the readers craving to read more.



“This Must Be True” has been exhibited at the 2017 American Library Association Annual which took place last June 23 to 27 and at the BookExpo America in New York City, New York, June 1 to 4, 2017.



This Must Be True

Written by Gayle Lunning, WEBSITE: www.lunning.co

Published by Infinity Publishing

Published date September 6, 2016

Paperback price $15.95



About the Author

The author “Gayle Lunning” resides in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. The author also wrote: “Bloody Bill Anderson” and “Uninvited Guests”. Lunning truly enjoys the escape writing affords and wishes to share his creations with the public. Look for new offerings from this author in the fall of 2017.