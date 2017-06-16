Author Tells Story in an Extraordinary Way

When we heard stories of different genres, we feel the overflowing excitement in our mind and body. We are all ready and all-ears to listen to all of it. But, as how much we deny it, we sometimes ask ourselves if all the stories we have heard and listened to are true. And that was Gayle Lunning did in the book, “This Must Be True”. This book contains a collection of ten short stories that occurred in the author’s life and some were told tales of local legends. Lunning wrote it in a fictional and imaginative way that will let readers wonder if the stories were really true or just the result of the unending imagination of the author.



For those individuals who seek to find an interesting book with a twist of style, the book “This Must Be True” is highly recommended for you. This is a captivating and enjoyable book that will transport readers’ imaginative mind in an artistic world. The stories contained in this book are really captivating that enable the readers to crave to read some more and enjoy.



“This Must Be True” will soon be exhibited this upcoming 2017 American Library Association Annual, which will take place on June 23, 2017. Don’t forget to grab a copy of this book now and see you on the said date!



This Must Be True

Written by Gayle Lunning, WEBSITE: www.lunning.co

Published by Infinity Publishing

Published date September 6, 2016

Paperback price: $15.95



About the Author

The author “Gayle Lunning” is from W. Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. Author Lunning also wrote the book “Bloody Bill Anderson” and truly enjoys the escape writing affords, and wishes to share creations with the public.