Book Provides Insights and Enrichment to One’s Soul, All for the Glory of God

Each of its 20 chapters offers an account of the events in a specific segment of Mark’s Gospel, narrated by a person from that passage. The list of narrators includes such well-known persons as King Herod, Mary Magdalene, and the disciples Peter, Andrew, James, John, Philip and Judas Iscariot, as well as such minor characters as a Pharisee, a blind beggar, a Galilean farmer, a Jewish scribe, and a Roman centurion. In each case, the author remains as faithful as possible to the scriptural account, while still granting the narrator sufficient freedom to embellish the narrative with details of their own choosing. End notes are included to document the scriptural basis of each narrative and to add information of possible interest to the reader.

This book provides insights into the ministry of Jesus as related by the 20 firsthand narratives, each of which is intended to help the reader appreciate more fully the setting in which Jesus lived, taught and ministered. The book can be of great help for you as you seek to understand more fully the persons, places, and events of Jesus’ life.

As you read through the first-person narratives, they will help you reflect on Jesus and will provide you many spiritual insights. This is a “must-read book” that will offer you a truly inspiring and exciting read.

Voices from Mark: Twenty First-Person Narratives from the Gospel of Mark

Written by Wayne M. Becker

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date September 22, 2016

Paperback price $21.53



About the author

Wayne M. Becker was a biology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for 33 years, concluding with his retirement in 2003. He taught courses in cell and molecular biology as well as a bioethics seminar entitled Biology, Society and Human Values. He was the initial author of The World of the Cell, first published in 1986 and now in its 8th edition. Becker received his B.S, M.S., and Ph.D degrees from the UW-Madison. As a faculty member, he enjoyed occasional teaching and research opportunities abroad, including sabbaticals at universities in Scotland, Puerto Rico, Indonesia, New Zealand, Austria, Hong Kong, and the Czech Republic as well as a semester at the Interfaculty Program in Biomedical Ethics at Harvard University.