Success, Service, and Loyalty: The Life of a Migrant Turned US Army Veteran and a Federal Agent
Author’s memoir is a unique story of overcoming the struggles of being in a poor family, breaking traditions, and apprehending people of his own nationality in the same area he grew up in.
After ten years of military service, he joined the US Border Patrol where he faced the dilemma of arresting and deporting people of his own nationality in the ever-busy south Texas border.
At age seven, Sergio Tinoco was already picking crops for a living in Southern Texas. Now, more than two decades later, he is already a federal agent of the Department of Homeland Security and a military veteran. He shares the details of his prodigious life in his book Proud American: The Migrant, Soldier, and Agent.
Sergio worked hard to break away from being a poor migrant worker. His dream required him to defy his parents and the traditions he was born with. Despite the predicaments, he still managed to get in the US Army and serve with integrity. After ten years of military service, he joined the US Border Patrol where he faced the dilemma of arresting and deporting people of his own nationality in the ever-busy south Texas border.
Proud American is recently published through LitFire Publishing. This captivating memoir is an inspiring read for other migrants and enthusiasts of real-life stories.
Proud American
The Migrant, Soldier, and Agent
Written by Sergio Tinoco
Paperback | $19.99
Hardcover | $ 31.99
Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com
About the Author
Sergio A. Tinoco is a federal agent working for the Department of Homeland Security. Sergio began to live a dangerous life in the battlefield with the US Army. Between the Army and the DHS, he has worked in government service for over twenty years. He has earned a master’s degree in organizational management and continues his career as a federal agent. To know more about the author and his book, visit the website at www.proudamericanjourney.com.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/50387/209881/209881-1.jpg )
WebWireID209881
- Contact Information
- Elle Simpson
- Fulfillment Officer
- Litfire Publishing
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.