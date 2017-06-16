Mary Fancher Shares How a Child’s Mind Works with Imagination

This story “Crystal’s Christmas Tree Hunt” written by Mary Fancher is enticing for children who are open to explore their inner gift of imagination.



This is a whimsical short story describing the joy and excitement of every child during the magical time of Christmas. “Crystal’s Christmas Tree Hunt” begins with a journey to the tree farm. Christmas would be different for her this year. She is so ecstatic to go with her mother to seek out their tree at a real tree farm, to help select a very special tree that will become their Christmas tree. This will be a Christmas to remember, and wonderful experience to share together.



Certainly, this story will give enjoyment to young readers. It’s not only tells a charming story, but also is inspiring children to develop their potential for art. As they turn each page, the young readers will be imagining their own Christmas tree, and will have the opportunity to create their very own Christmas tree in the book. This is a fun and relatable book for children of all ages. I highly recommend this story to foster children’s inner creativity.



“Crystal’s Christmas Tree Hunt” will soon be displayed in the 2017 American Library Association Annual book exhibit beginning June 23, 2017. Get a copy of “Crystal’s Christmas Tree Hunt” to enjoy and share with a special family member or friend now!



Crystal’s Christmas Tree Hunt

Written by: Mary Fancher

Published by: Dog Ear Publishing

Published Date: Nov. 18, 2010

Paperback Price: $9.95



About the Author

Mary Bockin Fancher spent her childhood in Yardley, Pennsylvania, where all of her dreams, imagination and creativity began. Having worked with children for many years, she is now enjoying retirement in San Ramon, California, where she is working on her next book.