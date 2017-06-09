Novelist Pens a Suspenseful Thriller Centered on Black Market Adoption

Doris Lafrenz published her fourth novel titled The Blanket is Blue: A Story of Black Market Adoption (Balboa Press, 2014). The story centers on the aforementioned topic, and family, love and identity serve as the recurring central themes, alongside minor ones (healing, suffering, and parents).



Through fiction, Lafrenz exposes black market adoption as it is: a heinous crime. In The Blanket is Blue, Robyn Winslow longs for a baby, which she is unable to conceive. Her husband, Emmett, perceives it as just one of Robyn’s drunken whims, for she feels envious at her country club friends who have children. They fight over it every time he returns home, but he eventually gives in when he realizes Robyn wants to become responsible for a child, and he thinks it could help her kick the alcohol habit.



The Winslows then meets with George Marshall, a bogus adoption lawyer who arranges for the abduction of a baby girl, a twin belonging to John and Stella Smith in a Los Angeles hospital. The girl, Elizabeth, grows up believing Robyn and Emmett to be her biological parents. The plot thickens when Emmett and John meet through their respective business dealings and the Winslow’s and Smith’s form a friendship. What follows next is a gripping story with a blend of suspense and drama that will take readers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.



Lafrenz’s The Blanket is Blue: A Story of Black Market Adoption was last displayed at the recently concluded 2017 BookExpo America. The novel is available on www.amazon.com and http://www.balboapress.com/Bookstore/BookstoreHome.aspx



The Blanket is Blue: A Story of Black Market Adoption

Written by Doris Lafrenz

Published by Balboa Press

Published date September 5, 2014

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author

Doris Lafrenz was born in Sioux City, Iowa. She wrote the novels The Boy Who Grew in the Shade, Murder is a Habit, Vote for Murder, The Blanket is Blue, Murder in the Jury Box and The Groom Danced at Midnight.