MedTech Breakthrough Announces Winners of Inaugural Awards Program

MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced the winners of its inaugural awards program. The winning MedTech Breakthrough selections showcase health and medical technologies and companies that have both succeeded in pushing ingenuity and exemplifying the best in healthcare technology solutions across the globe.



The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 10 different countries throughout the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the medical and health industry.



“Our congratulations to all of the winners of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards on their well-deserved industry recognition,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. “We have seen outstanding competition from the award nominations and all of our winners have shown that they are among the absolute best in the health and medical technology sector. We would like to thank all of the participants, judges and partners for supporting the MedTech Breakthrough Awards, and we are thrilled to showcase the 2017 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners.”



Winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services, with the ultimate goal of recognizing the “Break Through” nominations for health and medical technologies and companies.



The MedTech Breakthrough Award winners include:



Medical Data

Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution: BridgeHead Software, HealthStore Independent Clinical Archive

Best Healthcare Big Data Platform: Kyruus, KyruusOne

Best Health Information Exchange (HIE) Solution: Casetabs

Best Predictive Analytics Solution: CareSkore

Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform: Quest Diagnostics and Inovalon

Best Overall Medical Data Solution Provider: IBM, Watson Health



Health and Fitness

Best Personal Health App: Apple, Apple Health

Best Sleep Monitoring Solution: Select Comfort, Sleep Number 360

Best Fitness Mobile App: Nike+

Best Healthcare Information Destination: WebMD



Mobile Communications & teleHealth

Best teleHealth Platform: SnapMD, Virtual Care Management (VCM)

Best Overall teleHealth Solution: Yorktel, FeatherMed

Best Overall mHealth Hardware Solution: Excy



Clinical and Health Administration

Best Clinical Efficiency Solution: Vocera Communications, Inc.

Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device: ONYX Healthcare USA, VENUS Battery Powered Mobile IoT Nursing Workstation

Best Overall Health Administration Software: Lumeon, Care Pathway Manager



Patient Engagement

Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution: HatchMed

Best Overall Patient Engagement Platform: Gozio Health



Electronic Health Records

Best Electronic Health Record Solution: ePatientFinder

Best Electronic Health Record Security Solution: Ipswitch, MOVEit



Internet-of-Things (IoT) Healthcare

Best Healthcare Robotics Solution: Ekso Bionics, EksoGT

Best IoT Healthcare Wearable Device: Oska Wellness, Oska Pulse



Medical Device

Best New Technology Solution - Medical Imaging: HP in partnership with EchoPixel, EchoPixel True 3D Viewer powered by the HP Zvr Display and Workstation

Best New Technology Solution – Ultrasound: Philips

Best New Technology Solution – Therapeutic: Ventec Life Systems - VOCSN

Best New Technology Solution – Radiology: Calgary Scientific, ResolutionMD

Best New Technology Solution – Cardiology: CardioFocus, HeartLight

Best Overall Medical Device Company: Boston Scientific



Healthcare Cybersecurity

Best Healthcare Network Security Solution: TrapX

Best Patient Data Security Solution: Bitglass

Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Company: The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC)



Leadership

Medical Device Engineering Breakthrough: TissueGen, ELUTE fiber

Best MedTech CEO: Omar Ishrak, Medtronic

Best MedTech Startup: VirtaHealth

Best Hospital Technology Implementation: IGEL Technology and UNC Health Care





About MedTech Breakthrough

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough MedTech companies and products in categories including Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit www.MedTechBreakthrough.com.