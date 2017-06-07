MedTech Breakthrough Announces Winners of Inaugural Awards Program
MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced the winners of its inaugural awards program. The winning MedTech Breakthrough selections showcase health and medical technologies and companies that have both succeeded in pushing ingenuity and exemplifying the best in healthcare technology solutions across the globe.
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 10 different countries throughout the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the medical and health industry.
“Our congratulations to all of the winners of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards on their well-deserved industry recognition,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. “We have seen outstanding competition from the award nominations and all of our winners have shown that they are among the absolute best in the health and medical technology sector. We would like to thank all of the participants, judges and partners for supporting the MedTech Breakthrough Awards, and we are thrilled to showcase the 2017 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners.”
Winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services, with the ultimate goal of recognizing the “Break Through” nominations for health and medical technologies and companies.
The MedTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Medical Data
Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution: BridgeHead Software, HealthStore Independent Clinical Archive
Best Healthcare Big Data Platform: Kyruus, KyruusOne
Best Health Information Exchange (HIE) Solution: Casetabs
Best Predictive Analytics Solution: CareSkore
Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform: Quest Diagnostics and Inovalon
Best Overall Medical Data Solution Provider: IBM, Watson Health
Health and Fitness
Best Personal Health App: Apple, Apple Health
Best Sleep Monitoring Solution: Select Comfort, Sleep Number 360
Best Fitness Mobile App: Nike+
Best Healthcare Information Destination: WebMD
Mobile Communications & teleHealth
Best teleHealth Platform: SnapMD, Virtual Care Management (VCM)
Best Overall teleHealth Solution: Yorktel, FeatherMed
Best Overall mHealth Hardware Solution: Excy
Clinical and Health Administration
Best Clinical Efficiency Solution: Vocera Communications, Inc.
Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device: ONYX Healthcare USA, VENUS Battery Powered Mobile IoT Nursing Workstation
Best Overall Health Administration Software: Lumeon, Care Pathway Manager
Patient Engagement
Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution: HatchMed
Best Overall Patient Engagement Platform: Gozio Health
Electronic Health Records
Best Electronic Health Record Solution: ePatientFinder
Best Electronic Health Record Security Solution: Ipswitch, MOVEit
Internet-of-Things (IoT) Healthcare
Best Healthcare Robotics Solution: Ekso Bionics, EksoGT
Best IoT Healthcare Wearable Device: Oska Wellness, Oska Pulse
Medical Device
Best New Technology Solution - Medical Imaging: HP in partnership with EchoPixel, EchoPixel True 3D Viewer powered by the HP Zvr Display and Workstation
Best New Technology Solution – Ultrasound: Philips
Best New Technology Solution – Therapeutic: Ventec Life Systems - VOCSN
Best New Technology Solution – Radiology: Calgary Scientific, ResolutionMD
Best New Technology Solution – Cardiology: CardioFocus, HeartLight
Best Overall Medical Device Company: Boston Scientific
Healthcare Cybersecurity
Best Healthcare Network Security Solution: TrapX
Best Patient Data Security Solution: Bitglass
Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Company: The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC)
Leadership
Medical Device Engineering Breakthrough: TissueGen, ELUTE fiber
Best MedTech CEO: Omar Ishrak, Medtronic
Best MedTech Startup: VirtaHealth
Best Hospital Technology Implementation: IGEL Technology and UNC Health Care
About MedTech Breakthrough
The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough MedTech companies and products in categories including Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit www.MedTechBreakthrough.com.
