The Master’s Grand Love for Humanity Depicted in a Bouquet of Poems and More

From a biblical perspective, this compilation (of poetry) allows readers to know more about their creator – a God whose promises are true.

With words beautifully written in the form of poetry, ‘The Master’s Bouquet and More’, Lorna Sparks Gutierrez was able to convey the majestic message of God’s love for humanity. Surprisingly, in such simple words of poetry, she was able to bring out powerful messages of hope, inspiration, and God’s endearing love for us. With its light mood and easily comprehensible content, the acute sense of each poem simply hits straight home to our hearts.

From many chapters of the Bible, the poems reflect how in each stage of Jesus’ life (and in ours), God has always made His presence known. Reading through every page has given me mixed emotions. Each poem and each page has its own story to tell and has its unique effect. Each poem has been carefully and beautifully written; and, it is sure to help every reader cry, laugh, be encouraged, and be thankful for the love of God.

This read is recommended for every person who is: looking for answers, wanting to be inspired or to inspire others, or wanting to find the will and encouragement to serve God and His people. In many ways, the book will definitely open the eyes of the reader to the different perspectives of humanity and make each and every being feel the love of our master, God.

“The Master’s Bouquet and More!” by Lorna Sparks Gutierrez, has been featured as one of many reads during the 2017 American Library Association Annual last June 23, 2017. Be sure to get your copy of this phenomenal read!



“The Master’s Bouquet and More!”

Written by: Lorna Sparks Gutierrez

Published by: WestBow Press

Published date: January 26, 2017

Paperback price: $20.66

About the Author:

Lorna Gutierrez, presently residing in Las Vegas, Nevada with her husband Lawrence, finds delight in writing down her thoughts, feelings, and prayers for others at her leisure. Gutierrez was saved at the age of 7, and has been on a journey with Jesus since then.