The Love of God for Humanity Rendered Through Fine Words of Poetry and More

From a biblical perspective, this compilation allows readers to know more about their creator – a God whose promises are true.

‘How majestic is the love of God for humanity’, is the message conveyed by every page of the book. With words carefully placed for each poem, the author conveys the message of God’s endearing love for us. Through the pages of the book written by Lorna Gutierrez, we grasp with all understanding the many ways God has made His presence in our lives.

Through simple words and ideas, the book was able to enlighten us by the powerful messages of the poems in the book. With its light mood and easily comprehensible content, every sense of the poems simply hits home, straight to our hearts.

This read is recommended for every person looking for answers and wanting to be inspired or inspire others. Each poem has been carefully and beautifully written and is sure to make every reader cry, laugh, and be encouraged and thankful for the love of God. The book will definitely in many ways open the eyes of the reader to the different perspectives of humanity and make each and every being feel the love of our ultimate master, God.

The Master’s Bouquet and More!, by Lorna Gutierrez, is one of the many reads part of the 2017 American Library Association Annual on June 23, 2017. Be sure to get your copy of this phenomenal read!

The Master’s Bouquet and More!

Written by: Lorna Gutierrez

Published by: WestBow Press

Published date: January 26, 2017

Paperback price: $20.66



About the Author

Lorna Gutierrez, presently residing in Las Vegas, Nevada with her husband Lawrence, finds delight in writing down her thoughts, feeling and prayers for others, at her leisure. Gutierrez was saved at the age of 7, and has been on a journey with Jesus since then.