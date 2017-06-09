Children’s Writer Publishes First Book of Planned Series

Curious children are the most adventurous type. Adventures come knocking at their door, and they always answer it. Readers know full well this fact when they read Edith Vosefski’s Leo’s Out Of This World Adventure (Outskirts Press, 2015).



The hero of Edith’s children’s story is Leo, a bright and curious 6-year-old who lives in Butterfly Lane. He loves to embark on an adventure. The story kicks off when the kids in his neighborhood organize a parade, visit a farm, meet cowboys and Indians, and see animals of all types – activities that should have been fun and exciting for kids of Leo’s age.



However, these pale in comparison to the place that Leo visits: an unusual museum where he sees the most beautiful woman he has ever seen. The woman literally glows and sparkles. But the strange thing is that Leo finds her in a room full of teeth donated by famous hockey players.



Who is this beautiful woman? Is she a tooth fairy? What adventures does she bring for Leo and his friends? And are these teeth lost by hockey players in a fight? (In the NHL, losing teeth is part of the game, and hockey, both field and ice, is one of the riskiest sports for one’s teeth.) Readers will have to find that out by purchasing a copy of Leo’s Out Of This World Adventure.



Vosefski’s Leo’s Out Of This World Adventure was one of the many children’s books displayed at the recently concluded 2017 BookExpo America.





Leo’s Out Of This World Adventure

Written by Edith Vosefski

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date October 28, 2015

Paperback price: $11.95



About the author

Edith Vosefski found creating Leo’s adventures exciting, although it almost took a miracle. She injured her arm, suffered a stroke, and underwent four operations, requiring her to type Leo’s Out-of-This-World Adventure with one finger. But she made lemonade out of the lemons handed to her, and was healed by faith and a “never give up” attitude. Edith has enjoyed over 50 years of marriage with her husband, Joseph, and they have two charming sons.