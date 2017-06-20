Silencershop.com Further Streamlines The Form 1 Filing Process For Clients

In the Fall of 2016, Silencer Shop announced the deployment of 350 Secure Identity Documentation (S.I.D.) Kiosks. The Kiosks are strategically deployed throughout Silencer Shop’s affiliated network of suppressor dealers and they are outfitted with enhanced fingerprint technology.



While at an S.I.D. Kiosk, Silencer Shop clients can securely and digitally scan their fingerprints for either a Short Barrel Rifle (SBR), Short Barrel Shotgun (SBS), Any Other Weapon (AOW) or gun suppressor from SilencerShop.com.



Once in the Silencer Shop system, completing and filing a Form 1 is easy. Clients can visit SilencerShop.com, answer a few questions, purchase the Form 1 Application, and a required tax stamp. In turn, Silencer Shop will complete the Form 1 application and file the completed Form 1 directly to the ATF on their client’s behalf.



The Form 1 service follows on the heels of the company’s most recent announcement of their Single Shot Trust services. Clients also now have the option of obtaining an affordable, lawyer-drafted gun trust for each National Firearms Association (NFA) item purchased through SilencerShop.com and their “Powered By Silencer Shop” Dealer Network.



“We are happy to be able to provide our clients with the S.I.D. Kiosks, a gun trust solution and now a Form 1 application filing service to make it even easier for them to buy the products they want, when they want them,” says a company spokesperson.



“All too often the process of silencer ownership seems daunting or overwhelming, which unfortunately means consumers who have a genuine use for our products are either delayed in receiving them or discouraged from initiating a suppressor purchase altogether. At Silencer Shop, we are continually working to change this misconception with the help of innovative thought leadership, technology and improving the client buying experience.”



For additional details about the Form 1 Application filing services visit http://www.SilencerShop.com.



About Silencer Shop



Since opening in 2010, Silencer Shop has provided clients with the suppressor products they desire in the most convenient way possible. Silencer Shop’s streamlined system for purchasing and form submissions empowers consumers with a safe, secure solution.



Silencer Shop S.I.D. Kiosks are deployed throughout their growing network of affiliated firearm dealers. Questions regarding the process of filing for a suppressor or about the kiosk location can be found on the Silencer Shop website (www.silencershop.com) or in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIdzUFB-f5g.



