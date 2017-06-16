“The Peabody Connection” Presents One of the Most Interesting Plots that will Keep Readers on their Toes

The novel starts with the death of an investigative reporter for a Washington, D.C. based national newspaper, Matthew Kittle. Besides being a reporter, Kittle had an alternative motive in doing the research on this particular operation that was being carried out under the radar of the United States Government. People in the higher hierarchy of the government were directly involved in this scheme. His death was set up as a suicide and his death, coincidentally, happened a few days before his story will be released for publication. Stan Barton and Sarah Jameison, two cub reporters, then enter to continue what Kittle has started. Important facts and some key elements were missing in Kittle’s papers. It’s up to the two to retrace and find out what the missing elements are.

The Peabody Connection is a really magnificent suspense thriller that would keep the readers turning page after page. It is a fast read novel with enough twist and turns. The novel is fast-paced so readers won’t get bored with details.

The Peabody Connection is recommended to those who are avid fiction and suspense thriller fans. It is a definite must-have and a really great addition to one’s fiction collection.

The Peabody Connection will soon be displayed at the upcoming 2017American Library Association Annual, which will take place on June 23, 2017. Grab yourself a copy of this book now, save the date and see you there!

The Peabody Connection

Written by Willard Knussman

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date February 20, 2008

Paperback price: $14.49



About the author

Willard Knussmann is a retired site-construction manager for a “Fortune 25” company. He now works as an independent engineering consultant in the construction field. He holds a BS and MS degree in engineering as well as a MBA in finance.