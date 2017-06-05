IBM, Galvanize, and Framework Foundation Host Cognitive Frameworks Festival to Provide Hands-On Training for Developers and Data Scientists

In conjunction with the Spark Summit, IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Galvanize are partnering with Framework Foundation to host the Cognitive Frameworks Festival, a city-wide event and block party, in San Francisco June 5-9. The Festival combines SF Scala, SF Spark, and Bay Area AI meetups, to celebrate open-source frameworks and brings together the power of big data, machine learning and AI algorithms to help developers and data scientists make better decisions. The festival will be hosted at various locations throughout San Francisco include: IBM Watson West, Galvanize, Chartboost and Twitter.

Offered at no cost to the community, the festival will include Scala and Spark tutorials throughout the week, along with a series of talks on topics such as: Spark, Scala, Sparklyr, Deep Learning, and AI. IBM Chief Developer Advocate, Willie Tejada will formally kick-off the Festival, along with fellow technology leaders from IBM, Salesforce, Cisco, Lightbend, Nitro, and other partners on Wednesday, June 7 at the IBM Watson West Future of Cognitive Frameworks for Business meetup.

Event Details:

What: Cognitive Frameworks Festival

When: June 5-9, 2017

Where: San Francisco, CA

Learning Sessions Include:

The Future of Cognitive Frameworks for Business at IBM Watson West

A Discussion on Watson and Einstein Integration Around Apache Spark

Watson Conversation with Node.JS

For the complete schedule and list of speakers visit: http://festival.framework.foundation/festival-sched.html

About IBM

For more information on IBM, visit: http://www.ibm.com/developer

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a 21st Century school for engineers, data scientists and entrepreneurs. On eight campuses across the U.S., the energy, intellect and ambition of Galvanize students, members and alumni are at the heart of a learning community that promotes belonging, and that celebrates courage and growth. Our faculty and flexible blended-learning platform, combining part-time online education and in-person training, provide the most relevant and in-demand technology skills to anyone with the smarts, drive and grit to re-skill, up-skill and define success on their terms. Our members include first-time entrepreneurs, growing startups, and Fortune 1000 companies all looking to level-up. Become a member or enroll in an immersive course by visiting the Galvanize website. Follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Framework Foundation

The Framework Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to putting together, maintaining, and popularizing end-to-end open-source data pipelines and cognitive frameworks, abbreviated the SMACK Stack and the MIND Stack. To learn more about the Framework Foundation, visit http://framework.foundation/.