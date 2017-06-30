Nutrition Researcher Shares How to Avoid a Potential Vision Loss

If Alan N. McClain had not been health-conscious, he might have been blind today. A few years ago, the former management system analyst’s annual eye examination revealed that he had “drusen” or waste compound spots on the retinas of his eyes. An eye test from a retina specialist confirmed that he had some drusen, which are symptoms of the early stage of macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss.



McClain acted immediately to avoid a potential vision loss by perusing his collection of health and nutrition resources, which he built before and during the advent of the Internet and then ordered more references to aid his research. With the information he found, he developed a daily regimen that helped him beat macular degeneration and achieve total health at the same time. McClain shares his healthy dietary regimen plus other vital health information in his book How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too! (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2015).



As a product of many years of study and experimentation, McClain’s comprehensive health regimen aims to help modern professionals and today’s seniors improve their vision and overall health. He wishes for his readers to apply the important knowledge and explore the resources he shares in his book. He encourages them to start their journey to better vision and health.



McClain’s How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too! was one of the many insightful health resources displayed at the recently concluded 2017 American Library Association Annual Book Fair. For more information about this insightful health resource, visit http://www.beatmaculardegeneration.com/



How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too!

Written by Alan N. McClain

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date: August 19, 2015

Paperback price: $19.97



About the Author

Alan N. McClain is a paralegal and a former management systems analyst in some of America’s most famous computer and aviation companies, having written many original management operating manuals spanning over 15 years, which led to his work as a traveling auditor and consultant. His wide experience in so many fields led to the devoted research invested in this book and the ways to beat macular degeneration in the early stages.