Nutrition Researcher Releases Health Guide about how to beat Macular Degeneration

Finally, a health guide that is geared towards today’s professionals, especially I.T. and aviation professionals, with emphasis on eye health. Paralegal and management systems analyst Alan N. McClain devoted years of research and study to his ground-breaking book How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too! (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2015).



McClain has been a health and nutrition researcher and practitioner since 1976. His job demands that he stays healthy and energetic at all times. When the use of the Internet was not widespread three decades ago, he compiled articles on the nutritional power of foods and supplemental vitamins and built up a large library of health and nutrition references. When the risk of macular degeneration alarmed him in 2008, McClain drew upon his library to research how he could overcome the eye disease and ordered more materials during his research.



McClain’s painstaking research and experimentation of dietary regimens led to the development of a health program that is designed to improve vision and overall health. His comprehensive guide offers today’s professions solutions – and hope – in dealing with vision problems. Truly, How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too! is the main health guide a modern professional should have.



McClain’s How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too! will appear at the upcoming 2017 American Library Association Annual on June 23 to 27, 2017. For more information about the book, visit http://www.beatmaculardegeneration.com/





How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too!

Written by Alan N. McClain

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date: August 19, 2015

Paperback price: $19.97



About the Author

Alan N. McClain is a paralegal and a former management systems analyst in some of America’s most famous computer and aviation companies, having written many original management operating manuals spanning over 15 years, which led to his work as a traveling author and consultant. His wide experience in so many fields led to the devoted research invested in this book and the ways to beat macular degeneration in the early stages.