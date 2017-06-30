Renowned African-American Author Pens 3rd Novel

The author wrote a very moving account which revolves around the life of an African king who goes to war and loses, falling from the throne to utter failure in the eyes of his countrymen. Only because of the love of his queen does he manage to survive. Such a charming and highly emotional story could arouse the reader’s imagination.

“If Only…” is a very touching story that could leave the readers reading for more. The story surrounds romantic and familial love together with the love of a leader for his country.

“If Only…” is highly recommended to anyone who is interested in reading romantic stories laced with familial and patriotic love. This is a great addition to your fiction collection and a definite must-have for everyone.

“If Only…” was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual, which took place last June 23, 2017. Grab a copy now!

“If Only…”

Written by La Verne Hughes

Published by Tate Publishing

Published date May 5, 2015

Paperback price: $20.95



About the author

La Verne Hughes is the daughter of Vernon Jr. Hughes. She has six other siblings. Born in 1952, La Verne attended her first two years of school at segregated Douglass School and the moved to Ridgeway for four years. At Jefferson Junior High, she became interested in art and planned to enter an art institute after graduating from Hickman High in 1970.

La Verne Hughes is the mother of three and a grandmother of eight. She has received a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Fashion Design) degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and a Masters of Education (Counseling and Guidance) degree from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri. She is the owner of the patented design “Frame Your Puzzle” as well as the author of two other books: “Our Homeless Deserve Better” and “The Trip Of A Lifetime.”