Attorney Shared Quirky Adventures

The book “Chinook County: Twenty years of tales from a small town Oregon attorney” shared a collection of incredible experiences of a small town Oregon attorney for twenty years in Oregon. This tackled not just the attorney’s experiences in the court but also how his, life and his wife and children’s lives change and how they adapt to the new, foreign environment after migrating to Chinook City due to the economic crisis experienced in their previous residence.

The book, which contained jocular experiences, was very entertaining and interesting to read that surely brought the readers to achingly crave for more. Aside from its exciting plot, the book also discussed the laws that were established by the legal system.

The book “Chinook County: Twenty years of tales from a small-town Oregon attorney” is highly recommended for those individuals who eagerly want to read a story with great humor concept. In addition, it is very informative.

“Chinook County: Twenty years of tales from a small town Oregon attorney” has been displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual which was held last June 23, 2017.

Chinook County: Twenty years of tales from a small-town Oregon attorney

Written by Don Moeller

Published by Sbpra

Published date February 2, 2016

Paperback price: $24.91



About the Author

Now retired, author Don Moeller was a high school teacher in Los Angeles in the years following the Watts Riots of the mid-1960s before attending the University of Oregon Law School. After graduating from law school, author gained his initial criminal trial experience as a deputy district attorney in southern Oregon before moving to central Oregon, where he was elected district attorney for Wheeler County – prior to starting the private practice of law on the northern Oregon coast, where most of the tales contained in Chinook County occurred.