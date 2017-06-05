TestAmerica Acquires CH2M Applied Sciences Laboratory

TestAmerica Laboratories, Inc., the largest traditional environmental testing firm in the world, has acquired the assets of Corvallis Oregon based CH2M Applied Sciences Laboratory (ASL), a deeply experienced leading full-service environmental testing laboratory.

Founded in 1968, ASL offers a diverse range of environmental testing services with a compelling reputation in the market for high quality technical expertise. ASL operates today in a state‐of‐the‐art 20,000 square foot facility completely rebuilt in 2010, designed specifically for the evaluation of trace, medium and high level contaminants in a variety of environmental matrices. The laboratory supports a broad range of specialty capabilities including low level metals analyses, aquatic toxicity, air toxics, and treatability and process engineering studies on sample types ranging from clean water to complex soils.

ASL maintains the most stringent accreditations available in the industry including NELAP, DoD ELAP and an array of state certifications.

The existing ASL laboratory staff, including the Laboratory Director, senior scientists, project managers and chemists will continue to serve their clients on a business as usual basis as part of the TestAmerica network. The team will be supported by the extended reach and resources of TestAmerica’s national footprint and relationships, enabling enhancement of the total ASL client service offering.

Rachel Brydon Jannetta, President and CEO of TestAmerica, commented: "We are excited to add the talented ASL professionals to the TestAmerica team. ASL’s unique solution based services and specialty capabilities perfectly mirror TestAmerica’s unmatched technical leadership brand and expand our company footprint on the West Coast. This is a milestone in our decades old partnership with CH2M and we see ASL closely fitting into our technical leadership culture.”



About TestAmerica

TestAmerica is the leading environmental testing firm in the United States, with over 80 locations providing innovative technical expertise and comprehensive analytical testing services. Specialty analyses and programs include source, ambient and indoor air, water quality, compliance, desalination, shale gas, specialty organics, emergency response, industrial hygiene, dioxins, drinking water, sediments and tissues, PFAS and emerging contaminants, explosives, Federal/DoD, and radiochemistry and mixed waste testing.



TestAmerica affiliate companies include EMLab P&K, the leader in analytical microscopy and indoor air quality; and TestAmerica Air Emissions Corp. (METCO Environmental), specializing in air emissions testing. TestAmerica currently employs more than 2,000 professionals dedicated to exceptional service and solutions for our clients’ environmental testing needs.

