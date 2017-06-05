Discovering Scotland’s Best Hotel Cheese Boards

At the Luxury Scotland group of hotels, diners can enjoy some exceptional cheese boards. As well as supporting local producers, showcasing Scottish cheeses helps reduce food miles, transportation costs and carbon emissions - and important factor for many of today’s travellers and gourmet diners.

International and UK guests are often surprised and delighted by the number of Scottish cheeses available on the cheese boards at fine dining restaurants and hotels in Scotland. There is an expectation of French, English and other European cheeses while not realising that in Scotland, cheese lovers are spoilt for choice.

Scotland and it’s artisan cheese makes produce some of the world’s finest soft and hard cheeses from cows, goats and ewes. Many of the local cheesemakers welcome visitors to their premises and cherish the opportunity to inform and educate. Very often they are part of a family who have been making cheese for generations. Cheese making in Scotland is a skill passed on from parents to children with the family history intertwined with the history of cheese production in Scotland.

At the Luxury Scotland group of hotels, diners can enjoy some exceptional cheese boards. As well as supporting local producers, showcasing Scottish cheeses helps reduce food miles, transportation costs and carbon emissions - and important factor for many of today’s travellers and gourmet diners . Renata Fernades, luxury travel specialist and social media manager for Luxury Scotland has written a short article highlighting some of Scotland’s delicious artisan cheeses as well as some classic European flavours that diners can enjoy at a selection of Luxury Scotland hotels.

