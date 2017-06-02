Frito-Lay’s Variety Pack gives away one Nintendo Switch System and game every hour for 6 weeks

The next time you pick up a Frito-Lay Variety Pack, one of the flagship brands from PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division, you also might pick up a Nintendo Switch gaming system. Between now and July 8, Frito-Lay is giving away one Nintendo Switch system and a game every single hour! Specially marked Frito-Lay Variety Packs contain information about how U.S. residents can enter for a chance to win.

“Nintendo Switch sprung out of the gate as the fastest-selling Nintendo home system in history,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “It’s no secret that snacks and video games have always gone together, and this is a great chance for people to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch and a game.”

Frito-Lay Variety Pack includes pre-portioned bags of everyone’s favorite Frito-Lay snacks, such as: Cheetos cheese flavored snacks, Doritos tortilla chips, Fritos corn snacks, Funyun’s onion flavored rings, Lay’s potato chips, Rold Gold pretzels, Smartfood popcorn and SunChips multigrain snacks. Variety Packs are available at retail stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.60 - $8.99. For additional details about the Frito Lay presents the Nintendo Switch Giveaway, visit http://www.flvpgamegiveaway.com.