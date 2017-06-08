Marine Husband’s Suicide Motivates Wife to Write His Story

Maria Jasinskas received training in the field of psychiatry, the study of behavior and the brain. However, she never saw the signs of suicide in her husband, the late Staff Sergeant (SSGT) Gregory Jasinskas – something she was trained to look for. And nor did his friends, co-workers, and comrades, which only aggravated her grief. She never thought her husband, a strong person and exemplary citizen who served his country with honor and courage, would take his own life.



This tragic event is the subject of Jasinskas’ book “The Widow’s Might” (WestBow Press, 2016), aptly titled as it details her struggle to come to terms with her husband’s suicide and her resolve to move forward with increased faith in Jesus Christ and hope in the future. Jasinskas sheds light on the emotionally difficult topic of suicide without dispensing research findings or showing off her medical expertise – just her direct personal experience, about how she dealt with the collateral damage that followed and how she moved forward in life.



She could have stopped her husband from taking his own life had she managed to recognize the warning signs, but he left no signs. Jasinskas wants to help make suicide a thing of the past and by writing “The Widow’s Might,” she hopes to empower people with her husband’s story and her message of hope and call to action.



Jasinskas’ “The Widow’s Might” is one of the many memoirs and autobiographies displayed at the recently concluded 2017 BookExpo America.



“The Widow’s Might”

Written by Maria Jasinskas, M.D.

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: April 6, 2016

Paperback price: $11.95



About the Author

Maria Jasinskas, M.D. earned her Medical Degree at Boston University School of Medicine. She completed Residency training in Psychiatry at Boston University Medical Center (BUMC) and went on to complete a Child Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship at Tufts New England Medical Center and a Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship at BUMC. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. And, on direction commission by the President, was appointed an officer in the Army of the United States.