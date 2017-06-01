Christian Writer Tells Believers to Spiritually Circumcise Their Heart and Mind

Circumcision is not limited to the flesh (foreskin) as the Bible points out to the circumcision of the heart and mind. Deuteronomy 10:16 and 30:6 and Jeremiah 4:4 refer to spiritual circumcision, and a number of verses, most especially in the Pauline epistles, confirms God makes no distinction between the circumcised and uncircumcised and Christ is in all. Christian writer Timothy Walker discusses the subject at length in his book “Spiritually Circumcise Your Heart & Mind.”



Published by AuthorHouse, “Spiritually Circumcise Your Heart & Mind” aims to prep up readers’ hearts and minds to receive the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Walkers hopes to open the eyes of readers, help them understand God’s Word and Plan for Mankind, and strengthen them should they come face-to-face with Satan and his angels. Walker urges his readers not to fear giving birth to God’s Word as it is necessary for their spiritual circumcision. He also reminds them to be careful of what they hear and see to avoid defiling their heart and mind.



“Spiritually Circumcise Your Heart & Mind”

Written by Timothy L. Walker

Published by AuthorHouse

Published Date: April 27, 2016

Paperback: $13.99



About the Author



Born on August 23, 1957 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Mr. Timothy Walker has one sister and one brother. After graduating from Harrisonburg High School in 1976, Mr. Walker entered the Army and served 21 years of combined service in the Army & Army Reserves. He was a Sergeant First Class (E-7) when he got out, and married Carletta E. Strother in 1983. The couple had a son named Caleb R. Walker who was born in December 1990. In 1994, he surrendered his life to God (YHVH) because of his faith in Jesus Christ. He currently serves as a Lead Instrumentation Technician III for The County of Fairfax Wastewater Collection Division since May 2014.