America’s Most Favorite Female Detective Revisits an Old Client

Crime/mystery fiction writer Jeanne L. Drouillard published Thoughts Can Be Deadly (Infinity Publishing, 2010), a follow-up to her dramatically exciting and suspenseful Sammi Evans mystery series.



America’s most favorite female sleuth extraordinaire Sammi Evans goes to Cuyahoga Falls, OH to help Billy G, a Down syndrome boy whose single mother is accused of murder. Sammi shifts her attention and energy from her excessive caseloads to focus on Billy G, whom she had helped in the past. All clues point to Lily Caulkin, Billy G’s mom, but Sammi believes she’s not guilty – but how could she prove Lily’s innocence?



Meanwhile, in Scranton, PA, her husband Detective Dave Patterson tries to solve a case wherein a fellow officer is accused of killing two young boys – and Dave badly needs Sammi’s special talent for insight in this equally complicated case. How can Sammi and Dave work together while being miles apart? Can Sammi work miracles for Billy G? What mystery surrounds Dave’s case? Readers shouldn’t miss Drouillard’s latest thriller in the expanding Sammi Evans mystery universe.



Drouillard’s Thoughts Can Be Deadly was one of the many crime/mystery thrillers displayed at the recently concluded 2017 Book Expo America.



Thoughts Can Be Deadly

Written by Jeanne L. Drouillard

Published by Infinity Publishing

Published date: November 19, 2010

Paperback price: $16.91



About The Author

Jeanne L. Drouillard graduated from Madonna University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business with minors in French, Computers and Sign Language. Further studies include Bible Studies, Attachment Disorder and other Adoption issues, and various seminars in Psychology. She has published many articles dealing with the positive side of human nature and showing what can be accomplished with a strong belief system tempered with tenacity. She presently lives in Michigan, and believes there is a little of Sammi Evans in us all, especially when dealing with the power of the mind.