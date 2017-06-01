Identifying Lead Poisoning Exposure Hazards in Residential Housing

There are still at least 4 million households in the United States that have children living in them who are being exposed to high levels of lead according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency also reports that no safe blood lead level in children has ever been identified.



In 1978 the federal government banned consumer uses of lead-containing paint, but almost 40 years later, one of the most likely sources of lead in a home is still due to the past use of these paints. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) even states that if a home was built before 1978, there is a good chance it has lead-based paint.



Lead from paint, including lead-contaminated dust, is one of the most common causes of lead poisoning. Contaminated dust can even be tracked into a home from soil outside that is contaminated. This could be due to deteriorating exterior lead-based paint and other lead sources, such as industrial pollution or the past use of leaded gasoline.



“Children are especially vulnerable to toxic heavy metals such as cadmium, mercury, arsenic and lead, although people of all ages can be at risk of exposure,” said Derrick A. Denis, V.P. of Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) at Clark Seif Clark (CSC). “Because lead-based paint is frequently present in older residential structures, it is a common risk to many Americans. Lead exposure can affect nearly every system of the body. Fortunately, it is relatively inexpensive and simple for certified professionals to evaluate homes for the presence of lead-based paint and/or to perform lead risk assessments. Testing is particularly important before undertaking any demolition or renovation activities because these activities could create lead dust resulting in hand-to-mouth and airborne exposure risks.”



"Children are especially vulnerable to toxic heavy metals such as cadmium, mercury, arsenic and lead, although people of all ages can be at risk of exposure," said Derrick A. Denis, V.P. of Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) at Clark Seif Clark (CSC). "Because lead-based paint is frequently present in older residential structures, it is a common risk to many Americans. Lead exposure can affect nearly every system of the body. Fortunately, it is relatively inexpensive and simple for certified professionals to evaluate homes for the presence of lead-based paint and/or to perform lead risk assessments. Testing is particularly important before undertaking any demolition or renovation activities because these activities could create lead dust resulting in hand-to-mouth and airborne exposure risks."



