CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union Gives $10,000 in Scholarships

ALEXANDRIA, VA -- CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union has provided $10,000 in scholarships to smart, high-achieving students as part of the credit union’s ongoing commitment to higher education.



For more than 20 years, CommonWealth One has been awarding scholarships to our student members to help them further their education and pave a more affordable path through college and beyond.



This spring, a record 114 students applied for four available $2,500 scholarships from CommonWealth One.



The $10,000 in scholarships was more than CommonWealth One has ever offered before.



The scholarships will serve as funding for each member’s attendance at an accredited college, university or other institution of higher learning during the 2017-2018 academic year.



The scholarships were as follows:



Kathryn R. Coleman Scholarships



Forty-nine students applied for the two available CommonWealth One Kathryn R. Coleman Scholarships, named in honor of CommonWealth One’s past President and CEO Kathryn R. Coleman. The Kathryn R. Coleman Community Leader Scholarship was awarded to Shenandoah University student Peyton Cook.



The Kathryn R. Coleman Financial Capability Scholarship was awarded to T.C. Williams High School student Jessica Brisco of Alexandria, VA.



Each scholarship was for $2,500.



T.C. Williams High School Scholarships with the Scholarship Fund of Alexandria



Sixty-five students applied for the CommonWealth One T.C. Williams Scholarship and the Academy of Finance Scholarship. Each scholarship was $2,500. Alexandria students Kathleen Lovain and Akhona Bhengu received these scholarships.



About CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union

Since 1944, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, has grown to become one of Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia’s top credit unions. CommonWealth One is a full-service, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to being its members lifetime financial partner. CommonWealth One has branches in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, VA, and Harrisonburg, VA (including at James Madison University).

