Author Shares Her Own Adventure of a Lifetime

Author, Phyllis Horne, shares her adventure as a fourteen year old lady during which she ran away from home to join the carnival. The reason for running away from home is that she is unhappy at home. Her life at home can be considered miserable as abuse and alcohol is an everyday thing for everyone. During her lowest point in life, when she has no place to go, she was taken under the care of the people who work in the carnival. There she was taught how to live like the gypsies.



The author then shared her adventures as a carnival girl. She got to travel to places she’s never been and the excitement of such a life overwhelmed her. But she realized that being a carnival girl isn’t always fun and laughter, she endured struggles with her relationship and family. But despite everything, she eventually reached the top and saved enough money to build-up a business, and eventually she earned enough to retire comfortably in Idaho.



The book, “The Carnival Girl,” is a truly inspirational novel taken from firsthand experience of the author herself. Such a story is not necessarily for those who are contemplating to run away from home. It actually gives the reader an encouragement to strive hard, not only to survive, but also to achieve your goals and dreams.



“The Carnival Girl”

Written by Phyllis Horne

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date December 9, 2011

Paperback price: $9.95



About the author

Phyllis Horne is the celebrated author of the book “The Carnival Girl.” She is a writer, a speaker and a published author. She graduated at Long Beach City College in the class of 1977. At age 14, she ran away from home and ended up as part of the carnival, when she was taken by the carnival gypsies under their wings. She spent 23 years as a Carney. She is currently residing in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.