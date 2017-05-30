ASUS Showcases New Consumer and Lifestyle Products at Computex 2017

ASUS today showcased its latest line-up of exciting consumer and lifestyle innovations at Computex Taipei 2017, including a live demonstration of ZenFone AR — the world’s first Google Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready smartphone. The ASUS booth has four showcases where the latest flagship ZenFone smartphones, thin-and-light ZenBook and VivoBook notebooks, new X299 motherboards, stylish ProArt monitors, productive mini PCs, networking products and smart-home devices are on display. There is even one area especially for ASUS Zenbo, the first commercially available smart home robot from ASUS.

The ASUS Booth is located at #L0432, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall. It is open from May 30 – June 3, 2017, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

SMARTPHONES

The latest ASUS ZenFone AR, ZenFone 3 Zoom and ZenFone Live smartphones are on display at the mobile devices zone. A winner of a 2017 Computex Best Choice Award, ZenFone AR is the world’s first Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready smartphone, and will be used in a live augmented reality (AR) demonstration with the BMW iVisualizer Augmented Reality app. Attendees can also experience other Google Tango AR apps, as well as a few Virtual Reality (VR) apps on the Daydream headset.

ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom

ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom has a dual camera system that captures perfect photos. It is the world’s slimmest and lightest 5.5-inch smartphone to feature a high-capacity 5000mAh battery.

ASUS ZenFone Live

ASUS ZenFone Live is the first smartphone to have built-in hardware-optimized, real-time beautification technology engineered into the new BeautyLive app. It provides users with high-quality livestream videos that are brighter, more beautiful and look great on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. There is even a demo area for visitors to test out these new features.

LAPTOPS

The new thin and light ASUS ZenBook and VivoBook laptops — including ZenBook Flip S (UX370), ZenBook Pro (UX550), ZenBook 3 Deluxe (UX490), ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 (N580) and ASUS VivoBook S15 (S510) — were announced onstage at the ASUS Computex press event. They will be joined by the following new laptops at the laptop showcase.

ASUS ZenBook UX430

ASUS ZenBook UX430 is a compact 13-inch laptop with a work-friendly 14-inch NanoEdge display. It has a thin 7.18mm bezel that provides an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing.

ZenBook UX430 is powered by up to the latest 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 512GB of fast solid state drive (SSD) storage, and NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 discrete graphics. It weighs 1.25 kg and has a thin 15.9mm profile, making it the thinnest-ever ZenBook to feature discrete graphics.

ZenBook UX430 is available in Royal Blue, Rose Gold, Quartz Grey or Shimmer Gold, and features the iconic spun-metal finish. The Royal Blue and Rose Gold colors have a brand-new crystal-like coating created using an advanced nano-imprinting lithography (NIL) process.

ASUS VivoBook Series

Designed for immersive entertainment and daily productivity, ASUS VivoBook Series laptops are powered by 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processors with up to 16GB RAM, and feature NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics. They all feature a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port with a USB Type-C™ (USB-C™) connector, and ASUS SuperBattery technology that charges a flat battery to 60% in just 49 minutes.

ASUS VivoBook 14

ASUS VivoBook 14 (X405) is a 14-inch laptop that can be specified with up to a Full HD IPS panel with 178° wide-view technology and a 72 percent NTSC color gamut for more vivid and lifelike colors.

VivoBook 14 X405 has a compact design with an 18.75mm-thin profile and an overall weight of just 1.3 kg. It fits a 14-inch display into a frame size of a typical 13-inch laptop. The 7.8mm NanoEdge display bezel provides a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio for more immersive viewing. In addition, VivoBook 14 X405 features dual storage with up to a 2TB of SATA HDD and 512GB of M.2 SSD, dual-band 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi and a fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support.

ASUS VivoBook 14 (X442) is a 14-inch laptop that can be specified with up to a Full HD display. It features a Super Multi optical disc drive (ODD), and an optional fingerprint sensor for safe and secure logins. VivoBook 14 X442 is available in Icicle Gold, Star Grey, Rouge, Pearl White and Vibrant Orange.

ASUS VivoBook 15

ASUS VivoBook 15 X542 is a 15.6-inch laptop that can be specified with up to a Full HD display. It features dual storage with a 1TB SATA HDD and 256GB M.2 SSD, and an optional fingerprint sensor for safe and convenient logins. VivoBook 15 X542 is available in Icicle Gold, Star Grey, Rouge, Pearl White and Vibrant Orange.

ASUS VivoBook 17

ASUS VivoBook 17 X705 is a 17.3-inch laptop that can be specified with up to a Full HD IPS display with 178° wide-view technology and a 72 percent NTSC color gamut for more vivid and lifelike colors. It features dual storage with up to a 2TB SATA HDD and 512GB M.2 SSD.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 is a 14-inch convertible laptop that features the ultra-narrow NanoEdge display bezel. The NanoEdge design fits a 14-inch Full HD display into a frame that is the size of a typical 13-inch laptop, giving VivoBook Flip 14 a 78.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and a larger display area for more immersive viewing. The Full HD display has 100 percent sRGB color gamut and 178˚ wide-view technology.

VivoBook Flip 14 can be used as a laptop, tablet, or anything in between. It is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce 930 graphics and provides all-day battery life.

ASUS Transformer Mini (T103)

ASUS Transformer Mini (T103) features an ultrathin design and weighs just 840g for maximum portability. This 2-in-1 Windows PC has a detachable 10.1-inch tablet display with up to 400 cd/m² brightness, 178° wide-view technology, and exclusive ASUS Tru2Life Video and TruVivid technologies for lifelike visuals. The integral full-width kickstand on the tablet features a stepless Smart Hinge that allows Transformer Mini to be positioned comfortably at viewing angles up to 170°.

Transformer Mini has up to 11 hours of battery life, and supports Windows features including Cortana Wake on Voice. It also features ASUS Pen support for use with Windows Ink. Its embedded SIM (eSIM) technology makes it easy to switch mobile numbers without having to physically swap SIM cards, making it especially handy when travelling.

MOTHERBOARDS

New ASUS X299 motherboards and case mods

ASUS unveiled the new Prime and TUF motherboard lineups featuring the latest Intel X299 chipset. Built for power users and prosumers, ASUS Prime Series motherboards represent the culmination of decades of expertise refining all aspects of motherboard technology. The new ASUS Prime X299-Deluxe board mates state-of-the-art connectivity with accessible system-wide tailored tuning options to provide a premium experience for novices and experienced users alike.

ASUS TUF Series motherboards prioritize reliability and durability for PCs built to go the distance. The ASUS TUF X299 Mark 1 and Mark 2 motherboards use tougher components than their conventional counterparts, are subjected to more stringent testing and are covered by five-year warranties. For more information please click here.

ASUS took the opportunity to show off two of its latest case mod projects —TUF x H-Frame and Z270 Blanc — which have been inspired by the new ASUS TUF Z270 Mark 1 and ASUS Prime Z270-A motherboards.

Renowned case modder Kun Fang, founder of the KuN Mod Studio, created the TUF x H-Frame case mod. Kun Fang has a passion for water-cooling, and it is seen in his build. The TUF x H-Frame case features amber-colored lighting to match TUF colors, and has an open-frame aluminum case that houses the TUF Z270 Mark 1 motherboard for the incredible cooling performance.

TUF Z270 Mark 1 has robust cooling features including Thermal Armor, TUF Fortifier and TUF intelligent software. These cooling features, together with the customized TUF-shaped water-block design and open-frame case, make this mod a tough and reliable machine for enthusiasts.

Wei Zheng, better known as Ai Mask, is a well-known case modder who has been creating custom builds since 2005. His classy Z270 Blanc build perfectly portrays the form-follows-function concept of the Prime Z270 boards which maximize performance, stability and compatibility in an elegant white design. From the name Blanc to the glass chassis with white accents and internal liquid-cooling system, this mod perfectly captures the essence of Prime Z270 boards and their perfect compatibility for creating machines that can unleash raw power effortlessly and silently.

HOME ROBOT

ASUS Zenbo, the first commercially available home robot designed to provide assistance, entertainment and companionship to families, will also be on stage. A live demonstration will be conducted every 20 minutes and visitors to the ASUS booth can interact and have a hands-on experience with Zenbo.

Zenbo won three awards at Computex 2017 — Best Choice of the Year, Best Choice Golden and Computex d&i awards.

DESKTOPS AND MINI PCs

The latest ASUS Zen AiO and Vivo AiO models feature the new design language that combines ultra-thin design with incredible performance; while the new mini PCs feature Intel Optane™ technology for unmatched system responsiveness.

ASUS Vivo AiO V241 and Zen AiO ZN242

ASUS Vivo AiO V241 is a stunning 23.8-inch all-in-one PC that features a Full HD NanoEdge multitouch display with wide-view technology and a near-invisible 2mm physical bezel that gives it an incredible 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. Vivo AiO V241 features exclusive ASUS Splendid, ASUS Tru2Life Video and ASUS SonicMaster technologies to deliver immersive multimedia experiences. It is a winner of a 2017 Computex d&i Award.

Like Vivo AiO V241, ASUS Zen AiO ZN242 has a stylish and elegant design, with a NanoEdge display with a 2mm physical bezel2 for a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and immersive visuals. It is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with 32GB RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics.

ASUS VivoMini UN65U

ASUS VivoMini UN65U combines uncompromised performance in an ultra-compact chassis. It is the world’s first mini PC to be bundled with Intel Optane™ memory. Intel Optane memory technology is a smart and adaptable system accelerator that improves the responsiveness of VivoMini UN65U for up to 18X-faster HDD access speeds, 21 percent-faster daily computing performance, and 1.5X-faster file searches. The high-capacity HDD, coupled with Intel Optane, gives VivoMini UN65U a combination of large storage capacities and high-speed data access.

VivoMini UN65U offers full-fledged desktop performance and is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. Users can stream high-quality 4K UHD content via 802.11ac Wi-Fi, making VivoMini UN65U the perfect ultracompact home theater PC. It can even be connected to a TV.

VivoMini UN65U has a Good Design Award-winning chassis with the iconic Zen-inspired spun-metal-effect finish, and weighs less than 700g. It is available as a barebones model and can be customized to suit a variety of needs.

ASUS VivoMini VC68V

ASUS VivoMini VC68V is a high-performance mini PC designed to handle intensive tasks. It is powered by a choice of desktop-grade 7th Generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processors, and features Intel vPro™ technology for greater security and easy remote management. A built-in amplifier and Skype-compatible function buttons allow for easy web calls and conferences, making it perfect for conference rooms and call centers.

VivoMini VC68V has a versatile modular design with three configuration options. It can be specified with up to four 2.5-inch HDD/SSD for large storage capacities, making it perfect for use as a file server or media-editing platform. Dual-storage models with an optical disc drive are ideal for daily multitasking or multimedia. The third configuration features a dual-storage design and is ideal for those looking for capable mini PC for work.

VivoMini VC68V can also be hard-bundled with the latest Intel Optane memory technology for a combination of large storage capacities and high-speed data access. In addition, the VC68V is a winner of a 2017 Computex d&i Award.

ASUS VivoMini VC66D

ASUS VivoMini VC66D is a compact two-liter mini PC designed for a wide range of computing tasks. It is powered by a choice of desktop-grade 7th Generation Intel Core i7, i5 or i3 processors with DDR4 memory, and features 4K UHD output via DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI.

VivoMini VC66D is available in two configurations to give users the flexibility to mix and match storage options. It can be specified in a triple-storage configuration with one M.2 SSD plus two 2.5-inch SSD/HDD, or with one M.2 SSD, one 2.5-inch SSD/ HDD and an optical disc drive.

VivoMini VC66D offers comprehensive connectivity, including six USB ports (with four easily-accessible front-mounted ports), an audio output jack, a 4-in-1 card reader and a serial port. Dual LAN provides network redundancy, while Desktop and Mobile Architecture for System Hardware (DASH) Standard support enables easy remote boot control and BIOS management via Open Service or the web.

MONITORS

ASUS ProArt PA32UC

ASUS ProArt™ PA32UC is a 32-inch monitor with a 4K UHD IPS panel, 384-zone direct-LED backlight matrix and a peak brightness of 1000cd/m2. It features ASUS LED Driving technology for better HDR performance and optimized contrast.

ProArt PA32UC features a wide color gamut of 85 percent Rec.2020, 99.5 percent Adobe RGB, 95 percent DCI-P3 and 100 percent sRGB color spaces for exceptional color fidelity. The monitor is factory-calibrated for a color accuracy value of ΔE ≤ 2, with ASUS ProArt calibration technology ensuring professional-grade color accuracy.

ProArt PA32UC has two Thunderbolt™ 3 ports, a DisplayPort 1.2, an HDMI port and a USB 3.0 hub.

ASUS ProArt PA27AC

ASUS ProArt™ PA27AC features a 27-inch 2560 x 1440 WQHD IPS panel and a four-sided frameless design. It provides exceptional visuals thanks to a 100 percent sRGB color space coverage and HDR 10 support. The monitor is factory-calibrated for a color accuracy value of ΔE ≤ 2, with ASUS ProArt calibration technology ensuring professional-grade color accuracy.

ProArt PA27AC has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a DisplayPort 1.2, an HDMI port and a USB 3.0 hub.

ASUS Designo MZ27AQ

ASUS Designo MZ27AQ features a 27-inch 2560 x 1440 WQHD IPS panel with 100 percent sRGB color coverage. This ultraslim display measures just 7mm slim at its thinnest point, and features a frameless panel design. It also features integrated ASUS SonicMaster technology, with 12W stereo speakers and an external 5W subwoofer co-developed with Harman Kardon for 2.1-channel audio. It offers a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. The MZ27AQ is a winner of a 2017 Computex d&i Award.

NETWORKING DEVICES

ASUS Blue Cave

ASUS Blue Cave is an elegantly designed AC2600-class dual-band smart Wi-Fi router that is the perfect match for modern multi-device homes. A specially-tuned internal antenna arrangement ensures outstanding signal strength and coverage throughout the home. A winner of a Computex 2017 Best Choice Golden Award, Blue Cave combines superb performance, commercial-grade security and family friendly features with stylish good looks.

ASUS Lyra

ASUS Lyra is a tri-band, tri-hub whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system that delivers complete Wi-Fi signal coverage to every corner of the home. Tri-band technology provides a dedicated band for inter-hub connections. This technology works in tandem with a smart-antenna design to automatically optimize node connections to ensure the fastest network speeds and the best signal quality.

ASUS AiProtection provides enterprise-grade security; it blocks malicious sites to prevent users from being directed to links containing threats like ransomware and viruses so users’ smart devices and personal data stay well-protected.

ASUS AiCam NightView

ASUS AiCam NightView utilizes a Sony® image sensor and video processor for incredible low-light recording quality. It uses High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology to record clear, highly-detailed footage in differing lighting conditions, including backlit subjects and high-contrast settings. Unlike traditional infrared night vision cameras which only record black and white footage, AiCam NightView provides natural color images even in low light environments. All recorded footage is automatically saved on ASUS WebStorage or an SD Card.

ASUS AiCam NightView has a motion-sensing feature and can be programmed to send notifications to a mobile device if any movement or sound is detected. An integrated high-quality speaker and mic support provides clear two-way audio.

PROJECTORS AND OPTICAL DRIVES

ASUS P3E

The ASUS P3E projector features compact dimensions with a footprint no larger than a CD case, and weighs just 550 g. It has an ultra-short throw and is capable of projecting images measuring from 25 inches (0.45m) to 200 inches (3.4m) diagonally. It features a mercury-free RGB LED light source with a 30,000-hour lifespan, 800 lumens brightness and a 100 percent NTSC color gamut. The P3E features HDMI/MHL and VGA ports, and an ASUS SonicMaster-enhanced 2-watt speaker.

ASUS SBW-06D3X-U

ASUS SBW-06D3X-U is the world’s first external Blu-ray optical drive capable of playing 4K UHD Blu-ray movies. It has a futuristic design with ASUS Aura Sync RGB LEDs, giving it a look that goes well with gaming systems. It has a built-in fold-out stand for space-saving vertical placement. A USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (USB-C) port provides fast file transfer speeds and eliminates the need for a power adapter.

HEALTHCARE

ASUS Vivobaby

ASUS VivoBaby is a baby-monitoring system that tracks an infant’s skin temperature, heart rate and abdominal movements. It can be programmed to automatically alert parents to any sudden changes to the baby’s condition via the Vivobaby app. The international design-award-winning Vivobaby system consists of three components: the wearable Vivobaby monitoring device, the Vivobaby station for charging and communication, and the Vivobaby app for Android™ and iOS devices. The Vivobaby monitoring device is small, unobtrusive and made out of medical-grade materials, and it communicates with the Vivobaby station via ultralow radio frequencies.

###

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Global Press Room: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is one of Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and is dedicated to creating products for today and tomorrow’s smart life. Our comprehensive portfolio includes Zenbo, ZenFone, ZenBook and a range of IT devices and components, along with AR, VR and IoT. ASUS employs more than 17,000 people worldwide and over 5,500 world-class R&D talents. Driven by innovation and committed to quality, the company won 4,385 awards and earned approximately US$13.3 billion of revenue in 2016.