Oasis Senior Advisors Launches New Theme Line

This week Oasis Senior Advisors introduced it’s fresh new look and new theme line. The new theme line reflects both the evolution of the company and it’s vision for the future.

Oasis Senior Advisors is a FREE, local, community-based referral placement service. Bringing families and senior living communities together using a personal one-on-one approach with proprietary OasisIQ™ software. The mission of Oasis Senior Advisors is to positively impact families during a difficult time in their lives.

The freshened look and feel of the Oasis Senior Advisors materials reflects the seniors of today. Vibrant and active. The clean new look compliments the Oasis Senior Advisor logo and brand colors with fresh, relevant content.

Oasis Senior Advisor’s new theme line is, “Because the right place means everything”. This tagline is the core of why we do what we do. It speaks to all segments of the Oasis business. The senior living communities, the seniors and families, caregivers, medical institutions, social works, professional referral sources and many, many more.

Since it’s beginning, Oasis Senior Advisors has helped thousands of families and seniors with the transition process. Everything from education, resources, local senior living expertise and a compassionate one-on-one approach to navigate all available options.

Our dedicated and compassionate Senior Living Advisors work with seniors and their family members to identify lifestyle preferences and health care needs, as well as location and financial considerations. Once suitable options have been identified, the Senior Living Advisor will schedule visits and tours while assisting throughout the entire process. Unlike web-based or printed directory services, our Senior Living Advisors go the “extra mile” by personally accompanying our clients to communities if they desire. Oasis Senior Advisors is specialized in educating and informing seniors and their family members on the distinctions and options pertaining to assisted living communities, Alzheimer’s care, retirement communities, skilled nursing homes, residential nursing homes, respite services, hospice and dementia care.

Oasis Senior Advisors currently has 53 locations in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, California, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Idaho, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Colorado, Nebraska, Connecticut, Texas, Virginia, Delaware and Pennsylvania.