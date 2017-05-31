“The Secret In The Forest” Reveals

“The Secret In The Forest” is all about the adventure of two boys, who, despite grave warning, enter a forbidden forest. What happens inside the forest will hinder you to pause from reading this book. A discover has been made and the boys are likely to get into trouble if they will not do something about it. The discovery of an evidence to a very serious crime has left the boys confused on their next move. Going to the police is out of question for they have done the same thing before with negative results. Telling their parents might lead to punishment for their disobedience. The boys are left with no other choice than to solve the crime on their own.



“The Secret In The Forest” is a well-written book, which can be said, was inspired by the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew style of amateur sleuthing. The work done was superb and can leave the readers wanting for more. This is a very good piece of literature that is very enjoyable to read. The reader will be left guessing until the book is finished. The author portrays a very realistic picture of the forest where the story transpired. The reader can be made to feel like they are inside the book.



“The Secret In The Forest” is highly recommended to teens, most especially. But adults also find this book a good read also. It is for those who yearn the adventures and cheekiness of their childhood. The readers will be left asking for more with every turn of the page.



“The Secret In The Forest”

Written by Sheila McIntyre

Published by Infinity Publishing (PA)

Published date August 22, 2008

Paperback price: $9.95



About the author

Sheila Adam McIntyre grew up in St. Jacobs, a quaint, little village in Canada, on the banks of the Conestoga River. She is currently residing in Gillette, New Jersey and has three sons. Her simple lifestyle in their little village in Canada became one of her early inspirations for her stories’ atmosphere.