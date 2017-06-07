Author Made a Compilation of Poems that Could Be Read Every Day as Part of a Daily Habit

Susan Kabelitz got her inspiration to write this devotional book from the Father, who asked her to write one. “His Words: A 365-Day Devotional” is a book, which can be used to preach the Word of God. Susan made her work as a tool to spread the Word of God, and at the same time keep her faith strong.



This book of poetry can be read every day as a part of your daily prayer. This is a good reminder of how people’s faith can be strengthened through prayers and God’s Word.



To whom is “His Words: A 365-Day Devotional” recommended? To everyone, but most especially to those who are in need of a good push to strengthen their faith.



“His Words: A 365-Day Devotional” was displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America, which took place last June 1, 2017. Grab your copy and save the date!



“His Words: A 365-Day Devotional”

Written by Susan G. Kabelitz

Published by XLIBRIS

Published date February 27, 2009

Paperback price: $21.99



About the author

Susan G. Kabelitz, a native of California, has been married to his husband, Bill, for thirty-two years and they have three grown children. For many years, Susan has volunteered at her church, “The Breakwater,” in Redondo Beach. Susan enjoys worshipping the Lord through song and is a part of the worship on the National Dean’s List. Susan finds joy in writing poetry and her works have appeared in The International Who’s Who in Poetry. She has also won outstanding achievements through The National Library of Poetry in 1988, 2001 and 2003. In 2003, she traveled to Washington DC and received an outstanding achievement trophy in poetry by the International Society of Poets. While there, Susan also had the pleasure of meeting Lucille Clifton in person. In 2005, her poem “Eccentric Beauty and the County Fair” was published in The Myriad, the Creative Arts Journal of El Camino College. Susan is currently working on an autobiography, a children’s book and devotional.