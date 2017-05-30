What Is Inside The Cave In The Forest?

The story is about the adventures of two thirteen year-old boys, who, in spite of grave warnings, sought adventure inside the forest to look for a cave. After coming upon the cave, strange things started happening that is beyond their control. What happened inside the cave was beyond the boys’ most terrifying nightmares. But also inside the cave was a discovery that could change everything and could especially sold an old crime.



It was a well-written story with a touch of cheekiness, a mystery that would keep you reading for more. It will take the reader to an adventure caused by stubbornness that would lead to an unexpected discovery of clues that could very well help solve a tragic death. The way the story was written will bring the reader inside the novel like a firsthand experience and adventure.



The Cave In The Forest is recommended to those who are avid readers of mystery novels. The story was well-written with a touch of cheekiness. It can be read by readers of all ages. This book is a great addition to one’s mystery novel collection.



The Cave In The Forest will be displayed at the 2017 Book Expo America this coming June 1, 2017. Never miss this opportunity. Be there!



The Cave In The Forest

Written by Sheila McIntyre

Published by Infinity Publishing (PA)

Published date April 3, 2016

Paperback price: $9.95





About the author

Sheila Adam McIntyre grew up in St. Jacobs, a quaint, little village in Canada, on the banks of the Conestoga River. She is currently residing in Gillette, New Jersey and has three sons. Her simple lifestyle in their little village in Canada became one of her early inspirations for her stories’ atmosphere