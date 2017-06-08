Former USAF Author Serves Historical Military Novel

Bell delivers a convincingly authentic feel of the early 1960s to mid 1970s description of the Vietnam War era and the war-torn settings and narratives of the war.

Historical fiction and military fiction collide in this first novel by author Raymond Bell. It tells a memorable story about two extraordinary men – Staff Sergeant Asa Williams and Tech Seargent Dominic Torelli – and their struggles in recovering from the tragic events in their lives finding peace and redemption even in the midst of war.

Bell delivers a convincingly authentic feel of the early 1960s to mid 1970s description of the Vietnam War era and the war-torn settings and narratives of the war. A veteran with several tours of duty during the Vietnam War, Raymond Bell tells a haunting and nostalgic story of America’s troubled past in Lost Years. The country’s troubled past is brilliantly reflected in the two extraordinary characters in the novel as they both struggle to recover and move on from the tragedy that befell them as they struggle with their current situation and a protracted war they have been thrust in.

The narrative and convincingly human portrayals are effective elements that can draw civilian and military readers alike to this brilliant novel.

As mentioned before, this novel is a great pick readers and enthusiasts of military fiction and historical fiction. It can also be recommended for military personnel and Vietnam War veteran readers who want to bring back memories of and also find their own peace in life. This wonderful military and historical fiction novel is among the many other excellent reading materials presented at the 2017 Book Expo America on June 1, 2017.

Lost Years

Written by Raymond Bell

Published by iUniverse

Published date November 23, 2015

Paperback price: $18.95



About the Author

Raymond Bell is a retired United States Air Force (USAF) non-commissioned officer who served for approximately thirty years. His military career included several periods with the navy and army and three tours of duty in Vietnam. In his civilian life, Bobby’ worked as a restaurant chef and manager. He currently lives in Deerpark, Texas. Lost Years is his debut novel.