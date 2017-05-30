New Author Reveals Military Adventure Novel

Bell masterfully describes the settings of Vietnam and the US during the Vietnam War era, the military actions and activities during those times and the unique perspective of a war veteran author who has made several tours to the actual war itself.

Author Raymond Bell gives us a glimpse of American culture and history as a backdrop of this military novel. Set around the Vietnam War era, the story (spoiler alert!) tells about how two men – air traffic controller Staff Sergeant Asa Williams and Tech Seargent Dominic Torelli – are brought together by fate as they try to come to grips with reality and their current situations and how they can find peace and redemption amidst the war they got themselves in.

Bell masterfully describes the settings of Vietnam and the US during the Vietnam War era, the military actions and activities during those times and the unique perspective of a war veteran author who has made several tours to the actual war itself. As told from the perspective of someone who was actually in the war, “Lost Years” delivers a convincing and powerful description of what Vietnam War was like from a soldier’s point of view. Bell infuses elements of human drama and the main characters’ struggle with their internal conflicts and haunting memories as the story revolves around their respective quests for redemption and peace while being thrust into the chaos of war.

This is a great read for military fiction and historical fiction enthusiasts, and also for military personnel and Vietnam War veterans who want to relive their past war experience and also find their own peace in life. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to see this wonderful military and historical fiction novel as it becomes available at the 2017 Book Expo America on June 1, 2017. Mark your calendars!



“Lost Years”

Written by Raymond Bell

Published by iUniverse

Published date November 23, 2015

Paperback price: $18.95



About the author

Raymond Bell is a retired United States Air Force (USAF) non-commissioned officer who served for approximately thirty years. His military career included several periods with the navy and army and three tours of duty in Vietnam. In his civilian life, Bobby’ worked as a restaurant chef and manager. He currently lives in Deerpark, Texas. “Lost Years” is his debut novel.