A National-Scale Rebellion Rises in Page-Turning Political-Suspense Novel

The president is dead. A major terrorist takes over the government in Joshua G. Fensterstock’s action-packed novel, The Noble Rebellion. The book was exhibited in North America’s largest book event, the BookExpo America, from May 31 to June 2, 2017, at the Javits Center, New York.

The Noble Rebellion is a political-thriller that delves into the dirty and dangerous world of politics and terrorism. A terrorist leader, who dubbed himself “Sultan,” executes a successful assassination of the US President, along with other officials, during a joint session of Congress. Max Noble, a freshman congressman, was spared from the massacre. When Sultan assumes the most powerful position in the country, Max Noble sparks a rebellion to save his homeland from the hands of the warmongering tyrant.

Fensterstock, who worked as a consultant to the Nassau County comptroller and had firsthand experience in politics, uses his insights on the ins and outs of governance to create the details in his book. An Amazon customer praises the novel, describing it as a “well-written thriller and page-turner.” “The author has developed a terrific and frightening realistic plot that will keep you on your toes,” they add.





The Noble Rebellion

Written by Joshua G. Fensterstock

Paperback | $19.95

Kindle | $8.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Joshua G. Fensterstock is a lawyer and author from New York City. Before studying law at Hofstra University School of Law, Joshua had studied business administration and graduated magna cum laude from the University at Albany at the State University of New York. During his law studies, he served as an intern for a United States District Judge in the Eastern District of New York. Joshua has also overseen political campaigns and other governmental affairs for a local official.