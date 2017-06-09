New Erotica Will Unleash Untamed Desires

Aquilas writes about bachelors, bachelorettes, and couples who lead wild lives. His characters are complex individuals who need emotional intimacy as much as they want physical ecstasy.

One of the biggest book fairs in North America, BookExpo America welcomed thousands of attendees from all over America and around the globe. This year, the event was held at the Javits Center, New York City. The book fair, which ran from May 31 to June 2, featured Aquilas Ville’s newest erotica, His Fantasies, Her Ecstasies, This Is Our Reality!

The protagonist, Romeo, is a big-time sales manager in one of the biggest retail stores in America. Romeo likes to live his life to the fullest, and he has a knack for choosing only the wildest sexual partners—sometimes more than one. “Case in point: I came home . . . I walked into the room and saw Kim, my lover of seven years, lying underneath the sheets. To my surprise though, another woman’s head poked out of the sheets as both her and Kim smiled and giggled.”

His Fantasies, Her Ecstasies, This Is Our Reality!

Written by Aquilas Ville

Paperback | $10.99

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Aquilas Ville has a passion for the sexual and intimate side of things. He considers himself goofy and nonchalant yet charming. His books revolve around people who don’t just happen to have a wild side but of those who lead wild lives.