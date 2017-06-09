Retired Teacher Breaks the Norm of Beauty and Self-Worth

“Samuels’s book conveys brotherly equality. Skin color is not a determinative value of the worth of an individual. Mind and spirit are the driving force of all human beings, so everyone should be treated with respect and dignity,”

Society dictates the standards for beauty. One of these include skin color. Readers get to comprehend how skin complexion affects humans and the ways to break free from this disturbing social norm in the second book of Lupita Samuels, Think Folks Are “Too Dark?” Think Again!

Think Folks Are “Too Dark?” Think Again! is the second installment of the Color Blind series. In her book, Samuels dwells on the misapprehensions on skin color. She encourages readers not to base a person’s worth on the color of their skin. To help readers flush away their negative outlook on this matter, the book comprises of reflective exercises.

“Samuels’s book conveys brotherly equality. Skin color is not a determinative value of the worth of an individual. Mind and spirit are the driving force of all human beings, so everyone should be treated with respect and dignity,” reacts an Amazon reader, Norma Mason.

Think Folks Are “Too Dark?” Think Again! is available on major online book retailers. The book was also featured during this year’s Book Expo America, held from May 31 to June 2 at Javits Center in New York City.





Think Folks Are “Too Dark?” Think Again!

Written by Lupita Samuels

Paperback | $13.95

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Lupita Samuels holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree of education. She had served for over twenty years as an educator in the New York public system. She had also taught Bible-based courses at the Spirit Life School at the Fordham Manor Church in the Bronx.