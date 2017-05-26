Cubic to Discuss Mobility Innovation at BRIDGE Spring 2017 in San Francisco

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), a business unit of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB), announced that Boris Karsch, strategy vice president for CTS, will speak on the future of urban mobility and payment innovation at BRIDGE Spring 2017, to be held in San Francisco on June 1. BRIDGE is a collaboration of public, private, non-profit and academic institutions to challenge assumptions, develop skills, share best practices and build partnerships that drive innovation for a better tomorrow.

Karsch will speak on the importance of partnerships and the need for open systems to achieve innovation as well as the governance models essential to best practices in successful systems around the world, including the cities represented on the panel.

“Integration is a necessity for the future of mobility, extending to every aspect of the transportation infrastructure – from using one account to pay for journeys with multiple transit agencies, to collecting valuable data in one database to effectively gain insights,” said Karsch. “The mobility industry will be most efficient when we break down traditional silos to create a unified and frictionless user experience that is built upon unified solutions.”

Cubic will be participating at the following speaking events:

Launching Playbook with Miami-Dade County:

Thursday, June 1, 10:20 – 10:45 a.m. (local time); 50 United Nations Plaza, San Francisco. Panel Partners : Alice Bravo, director, Department of Transportation Development – Miami-Dade County; Bill Mitchel, senior director, World Wide Public Sector, Microsoft.

Thursday, June 1, 11:10 – 11:55 a.m. (local time); 50 United Nations Plaza, San Francisco. Moderator: Ratna Amin, transportation director, SPUR. Panel Partners: Eli Brill, vice president, Enterprise Partnerships Mastercard; Carol Kuester, director of electronic payments, Metropolitan Transportation Commission; Robin O’Hara, deputy executive officer, Los Angeles Metro; Carolos Cruz-Casas, P.E., assistant director, Department of Transportation Development – Miami-Dade County.

