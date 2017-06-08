Long-time Journalist Tries Her Hand at Fiction

Years of freelancing for newspapers and magazines have prepared Elsa Bonstein up for a career in fiction writing. She has written two thrillers so far and is currently working on a third book. Her debut novel Find Edsell! was published in 2014 under Abbott Press.



Find Edsell! is a gripping novel with a lot of mystery and suspense. The story revolves around the abduction of a 17-year-old teenager, Edsell Jones, by a brilliant doctor gone rogue, Hans Vogel. The antagonist requires subjects for his questionable drug experiments, which he performs at his secret facility in the Pine Barrens, a million-acre National Preserve in New Jersey.



Find Edsell! has potential as a movie or TV series due to its suspenseful plot and subplots, richly-written characters, and fast-paced development. What’s more, the setting adds mystery to the story. Bonstein wasn’t wrong in picking the Pine Barrens as the setting for her first novel.



Bonstein’s Find Edsell! was one of the many thriller novels displayed at the recently concluded 2017 BookExpo America.



Find Edsell!

Written by Elsa Bonstein

Published by Abbott Press

Published date: March 6, 2014

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author

Elsa Bonstein is a freelance writer and journalist who graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in Sociology and Journalism. She wrote an award-winning column, “Golf Gab” for the Brunswick Beacon in North Carolina for 14 years. After years of freelancing for various newspapers and magazines, she published her first novel titled Find Edsell!, a fast-paced thriller set on the Jersey Shore and the nearby Pine Barrens in New Jersey. She has finished a second thriller, Footes Creek, a golf course murder mytery, and is currently hard at work on number three. Bonstein is married and now lives in North Carolina.