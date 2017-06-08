Prayer Book Offers Christians Spiritual Encouragement in Times of Trouble

Life is not always what we want it to be. It is a journey of courage to face the tide of sufferings, problems, tests and adversities. In the book, The Grace of Prayer While Continuing Waiting for the Lord, we are encouraged to steadfastly continue and have faith amidst hardships and troubles. This will remind us that God is always with us no matter what. His love endures. He is the lamp that shines in our darkest hours. This book shares prayers, patience and hope to walk you through the arduous path of life. The writings will serve as a spiritual guide and help in enlightening the minds and hearts of those who are experiencing tough times in their life. This account shares that prayers are powerful gifts for us to endure the many uncertain life’s situations.



This book is written for you to continue to trust in Him and never lose hope. It will give you comfort and peace as you read through each reflection. This is a valuable tool that will equip and provide you the strength through His words and the many spiritual insights.



This is a truly inspiring and uplifting prayer book. It will help you understand and realize more that there is light amidst difficult times. This book is a good food for the soul.



The Grace of Prayer While Continuing Waiting for the Lord was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Book Expo America, which was held last June 1, 2017.

The Grace of Prayer While Continuing Waiting for the Lord

Written by Veronica Odiase

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date 2016

Paperback price $10.99



About the author

Veronica Odiase has a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Mercy College in Dobb Ferry, New York and a Master’s degree with Certification in Special Education from Jersey City University in Jersey City, New Jersey. She has been a part of the Newark Public School System for eighteen years as a teacher. She is an evangelist, teacher, counselor, and preacher of God’s words.