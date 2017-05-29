Author Brings Realistic and Provocative Adventure in New Book Series

“Perfect Plan” is a fast-paced realistic adventure book by Brett Diffley and the first installment to the Davenport book series. The book gives the readers a refreshing and contemporary take on adventure. The author also fearlessly delves into the pressing and sensitive issues we are facing today: human trafficking, major oil spill cleanup, and the plight of endangered animals.

The book’s fast pace and provocative adventure effectively bridges the gap between reading a good action-adventure and feeling it. The author’s creative prowess and masterful storytelling will leave readers at the edge of their seats and eagerly anticipating the next turn of the page. Although some readers might be uneasy with its graphic and sensitive topic about human trafficking, it is nevertheless essential to read through all of the sections to get through the book and appreciate the entire story. The book also comes in an appropriate time where the issues about nature conservation and natural disaster management and recovery are at their height. The author ingeniously incorporates all these issues in a thrilling, roller coaster ride of a story, with unpredictable characters and unlikely heroes and villains.

“Perfect Plan” is a good read for those who want a fast-paced action and adventure story that is set in a modern setting and with modern and realistic issues. This book and other interesting finds will be available on June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book Expo America.

“Perfect Plan”

Written by Brett Diffley

Published by Booklocker.com Inc.

Published date February 15, 2013

Paperback price: $29.95

About the author

Brett Diffley was born in Anchorage, Alaska and Raised in Tri-Cities, Washington, where he attended high school in Finley Washington. Hi is currently Living in Black Diamond, Washington. He’s a fixed-wing pilot, commercial helicopter pilot and flight instructor, and also has been a commercial diver, professional dog trainer for retrievers, self-employed entrepreneur, a commercial fisherman and a trained assassin.