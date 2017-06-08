Watercolor Artist Takes BEA 2017 on a Journey toward Self-Discovery

“I saw myself in many of the pages and wondered that if I had read a book like this many years ago, would I have lost my Margaret for 50 years? Who knows! But I found her again and everything since came into place as it should have been all along. I highly recommend the book to anyone.”

There comes a point in life that people lose track of themselves. But that doesn’t mean that identity can’t be regained. As they say, to find yourself, you need to lose yourself first. This is what happens in Mary Stewart’s Where’s Margaret?

Lighthearted and moving, Where’s Margaret? introduces a girl who feels lost and confused about a lot of things. In search for answers, she decides to embark on an adventure by herself. Through her adventure, she discovers her life’s purpose and finds herself again. The book also features watercolor paintings, which are the original works of the author.

Where’s Margaret? was featured during this year’s BookExpo America held from May 31 to June 2 at Javits Center in New York City.





Where’s Margaret?

Written by Mary E. Stewart

Paperback | $9.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Mary E. Stewart is a watercolor artist. Throughout the years, she has seated as one of the juries for various shows and art festivals. She is a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon as well as the Oregon Society of Artists. Together with the Wilsonville Art, she volunteers in the annual Town Art Festival.

More information about the author and her work is available at her website, www.artofmarystewart.com.